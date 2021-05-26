Cancel
A fence or an ambulance

Hungry Horse News
 28 days ago

A classic G. George Ostrom column from 2006. The Highline Trail to Granite Park was opened June 19th this year and this is the first time in quite awhile the “Over the Hill Gang” didn’t dig it out. That trail may be the finest mountain hike in America…or even the world, but it can be a bit scary at Oberlin bend where the snow really builds up over the winter. To make things easier for opening the trail each spring the Park Service usually blasts the worst of that snow away before shovelers are sent in to clear the footpath. They did that this year; HOWEVER, one spring, maybe 1999, they didn’t do the snow blast before we shoveled it out. When I asked Chief Ranger Steve Frye to explain, he said, “Well, we had a conference down at Park headquarters and it was agreed that we wouldn’t blast this year because, without a blast ditch to catch them in, it would be likely that any of those old guys who slipped would slide all the way down to the Going-to-the Sun Highway and it is a lot easier to give first aid on the road.”

hungryhorsenews.com
