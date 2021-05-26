Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Activist investor ousts two Exxon directors in historic win for pro-climate campaign

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hedge fund that’s criticized ExxonMobil’s climate strategy won enough shareholder support to oust two directors from the oil giant’s board, a major loss for the once-mighty company. For the first time in modern history, America’s largest oil company faced a credible challenge from an activist investor, Engine No. 1....

abc17news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Companies#Oil And Gas#Activist Shareholders#Investor#Exxonmobil#Corporate America#Engine No 1#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#European#The Church Of England#Reuters#Big Problem#The Sierra Club#Friends Of The Earth#State Street And Vanguard#Iea#Iss#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Businessnewsverses.com

Activist agency Engine No. 1 claims third Exxon board seat

A 3rd Exxon board seat has been claimed by Engine No. 1, the activist agency that is been focusing on the oil big over its dependence on fossil fuels, the corporate mentioned in an announcement Wednesday. The announcement, which continues to be based mostly on preliminary outcomes, follows the upstart...
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Activist Investor That Took On Big Oil Sees Change Coming To Shale Oil Stocks

While Big Oil is currently in its crosshairs, the activist investor that challenged Chevron (CVX) says change is coming to U.S. shale oil stocks too. Climate change took center stage with investors last week. Chevron shareholders went against management to back a proposal from the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow to reduce emissions from the Dow Jones oil giant's customers.
Energy Industrybtlonline.org

ExxonMobil on Losing End of Stockholder Climate Rebellion

May 26 may go down in history as one of the gloomiest days for the world’s fossil fuel industry. Three events on that day may be a harbinger of change to come for oil companies that have largely resisted altering their business model to address the global climate crisis. In...
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Activist hedge fund wins 3 Exxon board seats

ExxonMobil Corp. late Wednesday announced its new board makeup, which will include three members appointed by activist hedge fund Engine No. 1. Exxon said that based on preliminary results from its shareholder meeting last week, nine people nominated by Exxon will be elected, and three Engine No. 1 nominees will be elected. "We look forward to working with all of our directors to build on the progress we've made to grow long-term shareholder value and succeed in a lower-carbon future," Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a statement. Re-elected ExxonMobil directors are expected to be Woods, Michael Angelakis, Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Kenneth Frazier, Joseph Hooley, Douglas Oberhelman and Jeffrey Ubben. Engine No. 1 nominees expected to be elected are Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala and Alexander Karsner. Shares of Exxon were 0.1% lower in the extended session Wednesday, after ending the regular trading day up 0.8%.
Energy Industrywcn247.com

Challengers unseat third Exxon board member in climate fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil shareholders have unseated third board member in their bid to force the oil giant to deal more aggressively with climate change. Exxon says three candidates nominated by a dissident group of shareholders had been elected to its board of directors. Nine of the 12-member board supported by Exxon were re-elected. The ouster is another blow as fossil fuel companies face growing pressure to re-focus their businesses. The hedge fund Engine No. 1 had asserted Exxon's board was ill-equipped to handle the changing energy sector. The alternative slate of directors had the support of some of the largest money managers in the world.
Energy Industrytrefis.com

Banking On Renewables? Pick BP Stock Over Exxon

In a historic move, Engine No.1, an activist investor group, won two seats on Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE: XOM) board. Considering a paradigm shift at other major oil companies including, BP (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell toward the renewable energy business, Exxon’s focus on oil has been a concern for investors. Notably, the company projects its operating cash flow to increase from $30 billion in 2021 to around $35 billion in 2025, assisted by new upstream investments and recovering benchmark prices. Interestingly, the company is focused on atmospheric carbon capture instead of expanding its renewable energy portfolio. While investor returns from conventional oil and renewables depend on government policies and market factors, Trefis highlights the key differences in the long-term strategy of Exxon Mobil and BP in this article. Our interactive dashboard, Buy Or Fear Exxon Mobil Stock, depicts historical stock price, revenues, and earnings of Exxon Mobil.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Chevron open to sale of Canadian oil sands stake to meet green goals

CALGARY (Bloomberg) – Chevron CEO Mike Wirth signaled he would consider selling its 20% stake in a Canadian oil sands mine as its faces investor pressure to do more to curb emissions and fight climate change. The oil producer’s stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s Athabasca oil sands project generates...
Energy Industrymelodyinter.com

Oil majors vow to energy transition – at their own pace

PARIS: Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have all...
Energy IndustryKEDM

Exxon And Activism: The Oil Industry Reckons With Climate Change

ExxonMobil shareholders have elected two board members backed by activist investors. We discuss the new chapter in the battle to make energy companies face the threat of climate change — and to change themselves. Guests. Andrew Logan, senior director of oil and gas at the non-profit Ceres, which works with...
Energy Industryabovethelaw.com

Exxon Shakeup Shows Climate Activists’ Boardroom Power

It was not long ago when Exxon Mobil Corp., stylized as ExxonMobil, was the most valuable company in the world. As recently as 2013, Exxon’s market value topped that of every single other company on the planet. Of course, it was also around that time when crude oil was last trading above $100 per barrel.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Climate advocate wins third seat on Exxon board

A third climate advocate has secured a seat on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. Alexander Karsner, a private equity investor from Engine No. 1, won a seat on ExxonMobil's board, according to preliminary results for Exxon's election of directors, which were released by the company on Wednesday. Engine No....
Energy Industrychemistryworld.com

Shell to sell US refinery stake to Mexican state-owned petroleum company

Pemex will take full control of Deer Park refinery, as Mexico’s president moves to gain energy independence. Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its 50% share of the Deer Park oil refinery near Houston, US, to Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex for just under $589 million (£415 million), pending regulatory approval. Pemex already holds the other 50% stake in Deer Park. Shell will continue to operate the adjacent petrochemicals facility.
Energy IndustryMoney Morning

Why Shell Stock Is a Better Buy Than Exxon Now

Two oil supermajors. Two stocks rising on higher oil prices. And two completely different approaches to alternative energy. That approach makes Shell stock the better buy over Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM). Last month, an activist hedge fund gained two board seats at Exxon in an effort to push the...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

OPEC, Russia Seen Gaining From Climate Activist Wins

LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists who scored big wins against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster....
Energy Industryvoonze.com

BP goes from tortoise to hare after several setbacks for other oil companies

Bernard Looney must be very satisfied. Since proudly presenting his plan to move BP away from fossil fuels last September, the chief executive of the British oil company has seen the company’s price perform worse than that of its European and American rivals. After the triple blow that the oil industry has suffered in just over a week, that discount should disappear.
Economywealthmanagement.com

Fresh From Exxon Victory, Engine No. 1 Now Plots Activist ETF

(Bloomberg) -- The tiny activist fund that recently won at least two seats on Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board is setting its sights on a new challenge -- the $6.3 trillion ETF industry. Engine No. 1, which shocked investors and analysts last week by taking the board positions at Exxon’s annual...
Energy Industryava360.com

ExxonMobil loses a proxy fight with green investors

“THE STONE AGE did not end for lack of stone, and the oil age will end long before the world runs out of petroleum.” That battle cry animates critics of Big Oil, who dream of phasing out hydrocarbons in favour of cleaner fuels and technologies. Their bête noire is ExxonMobil, long the richest and mightiest of Western oil supermajors—and the most unrepentant in its defence of crude. Lee Raymond, a formidable former boss of the Texan titan, once told your correspondent to get out of his office after being challenged over his flagrant denial of climate science.