Columbia Falls, MT

Reminder: Glacier Park's Sun Road ticketed entry starts Friday

By CHRIS PETERSON
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 17 days ago
Glacier National Park will begin its experimental journey this week into ticketed entry for the Going-to-the-Sun Road. From Friday until Labor Day, most visitors will be required to have a reservation ticket to drive the road from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Before 6 and after 5 a ticket is...

hungryhorsenews.com
Columbia Falls, MT
ABOUT

Media Account for Hungry Horse News

