Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, MN

More Than 1,000 Colorectal Cancer Survivors Tri-County Area [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was joined today by Matt Flory from the American Cancer Society. He says more than 1,000 people in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties combined are Colorectal Cancer survivors. Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common form of cancer. Last week the recommendation age of when a person should be screened for colorectal cancer changed from 50 to 45. Flory says the reason for this is because the large amount of people between the ages of 45 and 50 who have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society made this recommendation in 2018, but the US Preventive Services Task Force formally approved it last week. Listen to our conversation below.

wjon.com
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Society
County
Benton County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Screening#Cancer Org#Colonoscopies#Women#Men#Physical Activity#People#Stearns#Conversation#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
HobbiesPosted by
WJON

Take A Kid Fishing Weekend Runs Friday Through Sunday

We've had record-setting heat through Southeast Minnesota this past weekend, and it looks like that warm weather is going to stick around through the weekend. What better way to spend it than on the water catching some fish?. Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is set for Friday, June 11th through...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

COVID Numbers Down Again at St. Cloud Hospital [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says they have 22 positive Covid-19 patients with 4 of them in the ICU/Critical Care unit at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says they are down from 25 positive Covid-19 patients last week with 5 in the ICU. He says despite the drop in numbers he is still concerned about the possibility of a surge or wave of new cases this summer or fall based on a significant number of the population not being vaccinated and the possibility of a new COVID variant. Morris says these could be outbreaks in small groups that aren't likely to overwhelm the community. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.