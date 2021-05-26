More Than 1,000 Colorectal Cancer Survivors Tri-County Area [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says they have 22 positive Covid-19 patients with 4 of them in the ICU/Critical Care unit at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says they are down from 25 positive Covid-19 patients last week with 5 in the ICU. He says despite the drop in numbers he is still concerned about the possibility of a surge or wave of new cases this summer or fall based on a significant number of the population not being vaccinated and the possibility of a new COVID variant. Morris says these could be outbreaks in small groups that aren't likely to overwhelm the community. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.