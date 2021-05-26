More Than 1,000 Colorectal Cancer Survivors Tri-County Area [PODCAST]
I was joined today by Matt Flory from the American Cancer Society. He says more than 1,000 people in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties combined are Colorectal Cancer survivors. Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common form of cancer. Last week the recommendation age of when a person should be screened for colorectal cancer changed from 50 to 45. Flory says the reason for this is because the large amount of people between the ages of 45 and 50 who have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society made this recommendation in 2018, but the US Preventive Services Task Force formally approved it last week. Listen to our conversation below.wjon.com