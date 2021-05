Three from Albany have been charged by Caldwell County authorities with exploitation of an elderly or disabled person stealing $750 or more and conspiracy to commit a felony. 42 year old James Michael Gordon II, 36 year old Trista Alice Boley and 31 year old Christa Danielle Lycan were named. It’s alleged Lycan’s aunt gave the three $1700 to purchase a vehicle for the victim. Court document states a car was purchased for $1100 and Gordon wanted to list the sale price as $1600 on the title.