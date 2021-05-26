Television marketing: achieving success through agility

Business uncertainty and fluctuating economic conditions have forced brands to be more flexible over the last two years than ever before. Marketing initiatives have had to shift from traditional tactics to more digital initiatives, and while it has been a stressful time it has also proven to be a valuable lesson for professionals about the importance of agility in marketing. The current environment and consumer is changing day to day, and it is crucial to strategize both media planning and buying in order to reach consumers with the most relevant and sensitive messaging despite ever changing conditions.