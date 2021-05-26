Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Television marketing: achieving success through agility

The Drum
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBusiness uncertainty and fluctuating economic conditions have forced brands to be more flexible over the last two years than ever before. Marketing initiatives have had to shift from traditional tactics to more digital initiatives, and while it has been a stressful time it has also proven to be a valuable lesson for professionals about the importance of agility in marketing. The current environment and consumer is changing day to day, and it is crucial to strategize both media planning and buying in order to reach consumers with the most relevant and sensitive messaging despite ever changing conditions.

www.thedrum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Connected Tv Ott#Ai#Linear Tv#Crm#Gdpr#Ccpa#Cpra#Digital Tv#Coegi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
TechnologyThrive Global

Jason Girzadas: “Utilize cloud and machine learning to enhance customer experience”

…Creating a culture of innovation is crucial to an organization’s digital transformation efforts, and it all centers on a mindset shift that the future of business has to be siloless. I see there being three initial steps. The first is having strong leadership that encourages employees to speak up and incentivize smart risk-taking. Organizations should also be willing and able to work across functions and break down traditional business silos to encourage learning and sharing across functions. Lastly, a culture of innovation requires a culture of experimentation, in which employees are encouraged to challenge and improve upon best practices.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

10 Tips for Nurturing Business Relationships and Marketing a B2B Brand

Relationships are an essential part of building and marketing any business. But they’re especially essential in the B2B sector. From online networking to meeting prospects and partners in person, these tips from members of the online small business community are specifically geared toward B2B brands. Sign Up for a LinkedIn...
Economyforrester.com

Accelerate Your CX Transformation With Collaboration

A chief customer officer (CXO) recently confided to us that “I thought building a large organization would make me more powerful. Now I think it just makes me more vulnerable.” Those words haunted me. Why would a CXO regret building a big team?. Collaboration Is The Key To CX Transformation.
Economycioreview.com

Common Advantages of Inbound Marketing in a B2B Business

Inbound marketing has many advantages and being an advanced or digital form of marketing, it offers many opportunities for marketers to explore the marketing world. FREMONT, CA: In today's digitized society, everyone is aware of inbound marketing. As inbound marketing is the new word for online marketing or digital marketing, it is popular among organizations. Due to the new era of the internet, it has successfully replaced conventional marketing and built a highly powerful image in the marketplace.
Technologymartechseries.com

Sagicor Launches Digital Engagement Platform with Life.io

Life.ioEngage™ strengthens brand awareness to improve Sagicor’s market share. Sagicor, a prominent financial and insurance company in the Caribbean and the Americas has partnered with Life.io, a leading customer engagement technology firm, to provide a state-of-the art digital experience for its customers. Marketing Technology News: Aqilliz Partners with Consumer Data...
Businessmartechseries.com

AUDIENCEX Launches Multicultural Performance Advertising Practices

AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk built for performance agencies and brands, announced the launch of its dedicated multicultural practice designed to empower marketers to reach and engage diverse audiences with culturally relevant content. The new practice will be led by veteran digital marketer Suzanne Barrozzi as AUDIENCEX’s new Multicultural Sales Director, bringing to her new role leadership and vision from her time leading Hispanic account practices at Verizon Media and Outbrain.
Charlotte, NCAxios

Performance Marketing Supervisor (Digital Marketing)

Mason Interactive, headquartered in NYC, is expanding, opening a second office in Charlotte, North Carolina! Key people are already in place there (working from home right now, as per Covid) and we are hoping that you can be the newest addition to our growing family. Overview:. We are in search...
EconomyClickZ

The CMO's role as a change agent to deliver outstanding CX

Our Fast Five series debuts with Bibhakar Pandey, Capgemini’s Vice President of Marketing Services and Digital Customer Experience. In this five-minute, insight-packed video, Bibhakar leverages 25 years of his experience in championing customer experience with large global brands. Dive in to discover the evolving role of CMOs, key challenges, and opportunities to improve customer retention through stellar customer experiences (CX).
Economytwollow.com

5 Popular Trends in Direct Mail Marketing

In the world of marketing, finding innovation is everything. Traditional promotion methods can only go so far in terms of stimulating an existing client base. Without catching up to the latest trends, it may spell doom for attracting new consumers, especially for long-term growth. Trends, as it turns out, can be an awesome way to spur development.
EconomyCision

How to Make Your Brand More 'Data-ble'

What Data-Driven PR and Social Listening Mean for Your Brand. How much does data play into brand management and reputation? And why should PR pros care? These were the questions at the heart of the recent PRWeek and Cision Webinar, “How Data-ble Is Your Brand?” During the webinar, industry experts Jay Webster, Chief Product Officer at Cision, and Michelle Vangel, Global VP, Strategy & Insights at Brandwatch, discussed the power of data in helping you understand your brand and your target audience, and how social listening has become an essential PR tool.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Television & Digital Sales Marketing Consultant

WMGT-TV — JOB POSTING. Education: College Degree and/or equivalent in Marketing, Business, Advertising or related field. Experience: Knowledge of and prior experience with television and digital is a plus. WMGT Television and ChartLocal Digital is seeking the outstanding candidate who will propel us & yourself to the next level. You...
Economynielsen.com

Success Criteria of Marketing Measurement for the Modern Digital Marketer

Measurement has long been a critical aspect of efficient marketing practices. That said, marketing technology hasn’t always been as rich in its capabilities as it is today. But as martech has improved over the years, engagement with media has grown increasingly more fragmented, elevating the challenges marketers have in proving the returns on their investments (ROI).
Small Businesssmallbiztechnology.com

Steps to Achieving Successful Digital Transformation for Your Business

Successful digital transformation is the newest challenge facing small business owners. It does seem like going digital is the new call for this decade, right? We’ve already seen rapid changes in the global market, across all verticals, with more and more sales being chalked up online. At the local level,...
Medical & BiotechThrive Global

Neena Patil of Jazz Pharmaceuticals: “A key to authenticity is recognizing that I did not achieve success alone”

At the executive level, I need to balance short-term goals and priorities with long-term strategy and vision. It involves an eye for anticipation to handle the day-to-day but also what the company may want to achieve five or ten years from now. I also help to prepare the company for challenges and opportunities and ensure that the company is poised to meet them. Largely, it’s having a more birdseye view of the company.
Technologymit.edu

Digital Marketing Maturity: The Path to Success

The content on this page was provided by our sponsor, Google. Though companies are placing greater emphasis on digital marketing, top executives lack a solid understanding of how marketing works and how it can help them achieve their business objectives. If marketers hope to gain leadership buy-in, they must learn to better organize their teams and use technology such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to demonstrate results through increased performance of campaigns throughout the marketing cycle.
Personal FinanceThe Jewish Press

Goldstein on Gelt: How to Achieve Financial Success

There isn’t a formula for financial success, but there are steps you can take to achieve financial stability. The step are your “financial plan” – and everyone’s financial plan looks different. Doug explains how a financial advisor should guide you towards success through a deep understanding of your financial position.
MarketingSearchengineland.com

The future of digital advertising: Personalization through agility and automation

Building great ad creative is more important than ever to grab your audience’s attention and drive better business results. As a result, agility in digital advertising is becoming a crucial strategy to take advantage of real-time creative opportunities and deliver the most relevant ad to the right customer, even as third-party cookies crumble.