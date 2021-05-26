BC’s Restart Plan May Reopen Nightclubs and Casinos in July

Located on the west coast, Vancouver is a bustling seaport nesting in Canada’s one of the most diverse and densest cities. Surrounded by mountains and featuring high-rise buildings and booming economy, Vancouver is a popular filming venue with the vibrant art scene and high-energy sounds. Not only that, but it is also a city with wonderful tourist attractions and mouthwatering eats. While in Vancouver, you might want to check out the Stanley Park, the iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge, Gastown, and other well-visited city destinations and landmarks. If you are into the party scene and a social butterfly by nature, dip into the city’s nightlife by checking out this list of the best nightclubs in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Try to visit one, two, or all of them when you visit Vancouver in the future. Feel free to browse below.