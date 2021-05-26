Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

BC’s Restart Plan May Reopen Nightclubs and Casinos in July

By Jerome García
gamblingnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShut since last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nightclubs, and casinos in British Columbia may soon reopen. A new restart plan rolls out on July 1 and if the COVID-related hospitalizations are low and more people are vaccinated, more restrictions may be lifted. Casinos and Nightclubs in British...

www.gamblingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclubs#July#Bc Continues Focusing On#Gambling Venues#December#Restrictions#B C#Businesses#British Columbia#Economic Impact#Covid 19 Vaccines#Limited Capacity#Covid 19 Vaccination#Bingos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Casinos
Related
Public Healthtri-lakestribune.net

BC officials announce province's reopening plan

All workplace safety plans will be updated by July 1st, based on updated sector guidelines. CBC News will livestream the news conference. "B.C.'s restart plan provides a clear path for our future; one that will allow us to move forward and safely resume activities that have been on hold, without compromising the progress we have made in reducing COVID-19 community transmission", Henry and Dix said in their statement.
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

B.C. business owners are relieved to have their road map for a return to normal operations, with a return to offices getting underway and recreational travel bookings coming back. The province’s four-step COVID-19 restart plan outlines a return to near-normal conditions by this fall, depending on vaccination rates continuing to...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Canada: Elements Casino on Vancouver Island reopening July 1

Let the good times, games and revenues roll. View Royal Mayor David Screech said the announcement from the B. C. Lottery Corporation that casinos will reopen on July 1 is good news on a number of levels. Elements Casino, the largest BCLC facility on Vancouver Island, shared revenue of between...
Americascollisionweek.com

Lift Auto Group Acquires CSN BC Collisions in British Columbia

CSN Collision Centres announced that the Lift Auto Group has acquired CSN BC Collisions a 10,000 sq, ft. collision repair center Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. CSN BC Collisions has been in the CSN network since 2014 and is the most recent acquisition completed by Lift. The Lift Auto Group currently has 15 locations in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan with plans to expand across Canada.
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Gateway Casinos to reopen Starlight Casino on June 10

Gateway Casinos and Entertainment is to reopen its Starlight Casino in Edmonton this week in accordance with Alberta’s ‘Open for Summer Plan’. The property will adhere to all public health guidelines outlined by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, align with guidance from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, and implement stringent health and safety measures that have been deployed across the company’s network.
Camas, WAlacamasmagazine.com

Update: City of Camas Plans to Reopen All Facilities July 1

CAMAS, WA. – In accordance with guidance from the Governor’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), officials with the City of Camas have announced changes to COVID protocol in currently open buildings. Additionally, officials with the City of Camas announced their intention to reopen all City facilities, effective July 1.
Food & Drinksfranchisetimes.com

New Milio’s Sandwiches Owners Plan to Restart Growth

When the next owners of Milio’s Sandwiches saw the company was up for sale, their first thought was, “why not?”. New majority owner Brian Bergen said that sentiment carried him and the other investors through the whole process, event at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Really, the conversation was,...
GolfArkansas Online

Water park, golf planned at old Harrah’s Casino Tunica

TUNICA — The shuttered Harrah’s Casino Tunica soon will undergo a $140 million transformation that will include hotels, a 200-space RV park, a golf course, a water park and more. Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment LLC joined Milwaukee-based Summit Smith Development on Wednesday to unveil plans for the new resort in...
Lifestyletrip101.com

10 Best Nightclubs In Vancouver, BC, Canada - Updated 2021

Located on the west coast, Vancouver is a bustling seaport nesting in Canada’s one of the most diverse and densest cities. Surrounded by mountains and featuring high-rise buildings and booming economy, Vancouver is a popular filming venue with the vibrant art scene and high-energy sounds. Not only that, but it is also a city with wonderful tourist attractions and mouthwatering eats. While in Vancouver, you might want to check out the Stanley Park, the iconic Capilano Suspension Bridge, Gastown, and other well-visited city destinations and landmarks. If you are into the party scene and a social butterfly by nature, dip into the city’s nightlife by checking out this list of the best nightclubs in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Try to visit one, two, or all of them when you visit Vancouver in the future. Feel free to browse below.
WorldTravel Weekly

Jet2holidays pushes back restart date to July 1

The UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays, has pushed back its resumption date to July 1 in response to the government’s latest decision about its traffic light lists for international travel. Its resumption date for Turkey, which remains on the government’s red list, has been pushed back even further –...
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Oceania Cruises unveils further restart plans

Oceania Cruises will resume operations with three additional ships - Riviera, Insignia and Sirena - between October and January next year. Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18th. She will sail a series of Mediterranean trip, prior to beginning a winter series of...
IndustryTravel Weekly

AmaWaterways reveals capacity plans ahead of July restart

AmaWaterways has announced its ships will operate at 75% capacity during the initial start-up phase until Covid-19 measures are relaxed. Speaking on a webinar this week, co-owners Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst took questions on restart plans, deployment and onboard protocols from agents. The line will resume operations with a...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Casinos cleared for full reopening this weekend

BOSTON — After about 440 days of being closed or operating under restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, the state’s slots parlor and two resort casinos will be allowed to return to mostly normal pre-pandemic operations this weekend. “I wish you great luck over the course of this...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Various Expedition Cruise Brands Plan Quick Restarts

As the cruise industry gears up for a global comeback, the booming expedition market is also getting back into service with many brands and ships quickly returning to sailing. Ships: National Geographic Endeavour II, National Geographic Venture, National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Sea Lion, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Explorer.
Americasrebelnews.com

DAILY | “Reopening”?! Ontario and BC Plan For Summer

Drea Humphrey and Andrew Chapados are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT). WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com. WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com. WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.