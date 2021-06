There are several opportunities to give the gift of life coming up in the Z's listening area!. The American Red Cross is teaming up with "Dawson's Creek" actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, who know firsthand how important blood donations are in a health crisis. In the past year, Kimberly experienced two pregnancy losses. Both times she needed emergency hospital care and blood transfusions to save her life, so they have hooked up to encourage all of us who are healthy, and eligible, to schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.