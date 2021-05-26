Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque School District Backtracks on COVID Bonuses

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The superintendent of New Mexico's largest school district has backtracked on a promise to channel federal relief of at least $6 million toward staff bonuses — after state auditors warned that handing out the bonuses would probably violate state constitutional provisions against giving away taxpayer dollars.

