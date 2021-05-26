Authorities seek bosque arsonists

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 323 PM MDT, an area of dust was expanding near Isleta Pueblo and Los Lunas, moving north toward the Albuquerque metro area at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 170. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 204 and 252. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta and Mariposa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!