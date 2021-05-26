Cancel
World

Six U.N. Security Council members condemn Belarus plane interception

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Six U.N. Security Council members - Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Britain and the United States - condemned on Wednesday the interception of a plane by Belarus as “a blatant attack on international civilian aviation safety and European security.”

They issued the joint statement after Estonia, France and Ireland raised the incident in a private meeting of the 15-member Security Council.

The six members also called for an investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the release of a dissident journalist who was on the flight.

Security Council action is unlikely, diplomats say, because veto-power Russia can shield its ally Belarus.

