Braymer, MO

Vivian Nadine Stone

 8 days ago

Vivian Nadine Stone, age 99, a resident of Braymer, MO, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer. Vivian was born the daughter of Charles Alfred and Rebecca Lorraine (Foley) Lane on Feb. 8, 1922, in Braymer. She was a 1940 graduate of Braymer High School. Vivian was united in marriage to Roy Stone on Sept. 3, 1941, in Ludlow. He preceded her in death on March 15, 1993. She worked for Stride Rite Shoe Factory for many years. Vivian was a member of the Church of Christ in Cowgill.

