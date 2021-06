Commerzbank and Germany-based Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) have reported their first fully digital transaction using Marco Polo's distributed ledger technology. Following preparations that began in 2017, the first trading transaction with blockchain-based payment protection was carried out. Retail transactions were carried out in a live environment via the Marco Polo trade finance network, without a parallel paper-based process. Processing via blockchain can be done in a few hours, since the manual checking of paper-based documents is replaced by the automatic comparison of digital trade data. In the future, a connection to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems should be established, so that transaction information can be processed further in an automated manner.