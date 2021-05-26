Everything We Know About Season 2 of Emily In Paris

Noah Mill didn’t always see himself working in the entertainment industry, but when the opportunity presented itself he knew he had found his calling. Noah started his journey as a model and he found a lot of great success. Becoming an actor proved to be a completely different journey, but he was up for it. Now, more than a decade after landing his first role, Noah is still in the business and his career is stronger than ever. The last couple of years have been huge for him, and he has no plans on slowing down any time soon. Most people will recognize him for being in things like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Enemy Within. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Noah Mills.