Everything We Know About Season 2 of Emily In Paris

By Hannah Oh
crfashionbook.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Netflix announced that Emily Cooper will be returning for a second season of the delightfully campy, slightly controversial show Emily In Paris, questions about the direction that Season 2 would take began to circulate. Would Emily continue to infuse what she’s taken from her Chicago roots into her work in Paris? Would Camille mind that Emily stole her boyfriend? Will Emily ever learn French? Here’s what we know so far.

TV Seriespurewow.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Introduces 3 New Cast Members to Season 2—& We Feel a Love Triangle Coming on

Good news, Emily in Paris fans. We just learned a few new faces are packing their bags and headed to Paris. On Monday, Netflix announced that three new characters are joining the cast for season two of the popular series, one of which may potentially be a love interest for the leading lady, played by Lily Collins. Per the streaming platform, Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) has been cast in the recurring role of Alfie, a charming 30-year-old from London who refuses to immerse himself in French culture.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Lily Collins puts on a stylish display in a green coat and a pink striped shirt as she films Emily in Paris' second season with co-stars Camille Razat and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Lily Collins put on a stylish display as she filmed Emily In Paris' second season in the French capital on Monday. The actress, 32, transformed into her effortlessly chic character to shoot scenes alongside Call My Agent star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and French actress Camille Razat at a cafe. Lily looked...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Lily Collins Pairs Monochrome Outfit With White Sneakers on “Emily In Paris” Filming Set

Lily Collins found the perfect way to elevate white running shoes while on-set filming season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” on Friday. The actress embraced the shacket trend and wore the now sold-out Mango Oversized Wool-blend Overshirt in the brown colorway. She styled the structured top with a pair of brown jogger sweatpants in a slightly more grey-toned hue. The Beyond Yoga Midi Joggers offer a similar look and retail for $110 on carbon38.com.
