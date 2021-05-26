Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Map: South Lake Tahoe traffic shortcuts are blocked, with a $240 ticket

By Bay Area News Group
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo favored detours around South Lake Tahoe traffic backups have been eliminated, and more restrictions are being considered. A pilot program that started this month forbids right turns onto westbound Highway 50 near Meyers from two major streets on Sundays and holidays. Residents of the area pushed the plan to...

www.mercurynews.com
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
California Traffic
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

North Tahoe boat ramp won’t open due to low water level

Another boat launch at Lake Tahoe will not open to motorized vessels for the summer due to low water level. South Lake Tahoe officials announced last week that the El Dorado ramp at Lakeview Commons won’t open and officials announced the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area launch will remain closed for 2021.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

500-foot buffers to alleviate VHR density at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed staff to pursue 500-foot buffers around vacation home rentals at Lake Tahoe. The county has been creating and tweaking the VHR ordinance for about four years. In February 2021 supervisors directed county staff to compile data on the possibility of including buffers in the ordinance.
Truckee, CASFGate

Quake strikes in the middle of Lake Tahoe, near Dollar Point

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake with an epicenter in the middle of Lake Tahoe struck Monday and rattled the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Society. The quake hit at 12:24 p.m. and was centered 4.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point, 14.6 miles north of South Lake...
El Dorado County, CAvillagelife.com

Depleted snowpack runoff lands 41 counties in drought

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County has been added to the state’s list of counties declared to be in a drought. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watershed counties where accelerated action is needed to protect public health, safety and the environment. Forty-one counties are now under a drought state of emergency, representing 30% of the state’s population.
South Lake Tahoe, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes South Lake Tahoe

A magnitude 3.6 quake shook South Lake Tahoe on Monday afternoon. See details about this earthquake on The Chronicle's Quake Tracker. The United States Geological Survey detected the quake at 12:24 p.m. with an epicenter 14.6 miles northwest of South Lake Tahoe. With a magnitude of 3.6 and very shallow depth, this quake could be felt near the epicenter but damage to structures is unlikely.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKMOV

BODY CAMERA VIDEO: South Lake Tahoe officer extinguishes forest fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS Newspath) – A South Lake Tahoe police officer turned firefighter for a day when he doused a forest fire on his own. Officers Simon, Roesch and Fritz were called to the forest fire around 6 a.m. Friday. Officer Simon’s body camera captured him taking a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and putting out the flames.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: April 20-23

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 12:35 a.m. Burglary was reported on La Crescenta Drive in Cameron Park. 5:39 a.m. Assault was reported in Camino (street not listed). 6:01 a.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Mt. Murphy Road in Garden Valley after she reportedly...
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Biologists tracking release of ‘South Shore Four’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wildlife officials are tracking four young black bears that were released into the forest at South Lake Tahoe after rehabilitating together for the past year with hopes of understanding their movements, to see if they stay together and to steer them away from trouble if necessary.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

In The Know — May 17

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is currently looking for dedicated, caring volunteers for the home delivered meal program. A volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in the following locations: Placerville, Diamond Springs and South Lake Tahoe. “If you enjoy helping others, your time would be greatly appreciated,” said Ruth Green, program coordinator for the Senior Nutrition Program. “Volunteers are often the brightest part of the day for older adults who may not have regular visitors.” To learn more about volunteering for the Senior Nutrition Program call (530) 621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency or visit edcgov.us/humanservices.
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Police officers extinguish fire near South Tahoe High (Video)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Quick action from South Lake Tahoe police officers may have prevented a fire from spreading near South Tahoe High School. At 6 a.m. Friday, May 14, three officers, one who lost his home in the Angora Fire in 2007, responded to a wildland fire near the high school. One of the officers grabbed the fire extinguisher from his patrol car and extinguished the flames.
El Dorado County, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Body cams to bring ‘modern approach’ to El Dorado Sheriff’s Office

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting authorized a move to bring body-worn cameras to the Sheriff’s Office. As directed, Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton said he will include a partial element of the item in his development of the preliminary budget between now and June. It will be partial because the fiscal year will already be nearly half over by the time a final or recommended budget is accepted in mid-to-late September.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE...ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 400 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Tamarack, or over Bear Valley. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Calaveras Big Trees SP, Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Black Springs, Pinecrest, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Kennedy Meadow, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Dardanelle, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Dorrington, Lookout Peak, Hermit Valley Basin and Arnold. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Folsom, CAMountain Democrat

No water service now for EID’s Folsom territory

El Dorado Irrigation District’s territory extends across the county line to a small piece of Folsom — a total of 190 acres. A developer is planning to turn that acreage into a subdivision. Currently the property is all range land and there is no request for water service. The earliest...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado supervisors decide on 500-foot buffers around VHRs at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed staff to pursue 500-foot buffers around vacation home rentals at Lake Tahoe. The county has been creating and tweaking the VHR ordinance for about four years. In February 2021, supervisors directed county staff to compile data on the possibility of including buffers in the ordinance.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKCRA.com

6 things to know about black bears in the Tahoe area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — You may already know the cubs are adorable, the adults are enormous, and they’re often spotted -- especially on garbage day -- throughout the Tahoe Basin. Here are a few things you might not know about black bears:. California only has American black bears. American...
South Lake Tahoe, CATahoe Daily Tribune

Fire agencies contain fire in Upper Truckee Marsh

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue along with the assistance of Lake Valley Fire Protection District, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forestry responded to a one-half acre fire in the Upper Truckee Marsh on Wednesday May 12. The vegetation fire has now been contained and crews are...