Defence spends $37m on private helicopter hire after troubles with its own $15bn chopper program

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia’s defence department has revealed it is spending $37m to hire private helicopters as it grapples with low availability of the trouble-plagued Taipan choppers. The move comes as defence officials concede a fault found in one of the helicopters in 2019 – when it was on its way to pick up the Australian defence force chief, Angus Campbell – could have led to “catastrophic consequences” if left unfixed.

www.theguardian.com
