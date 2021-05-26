Jennifer Garner And John Miller Wedding Rumours: Actress Tying The Knot With Businessman Boyfriend?

Jennifer Garner is apparently ready to give her ex-boyfriend John Miller a second chance. After calling off their relationship in August 2020 after two years of dating, “Jen and John are back on” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “It started up a few weeks ago.” They continued, “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.” In October 2018, shortly after Garner finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, outlets reported that the actress and the CaliGroup CEO had been dating for about six months. Garner shares three children with Affleck—Violet, Serafina, and Samuel—and Miller also has two children with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell. Garner and Miller couple reportedly had an amicable break up last summer, deciding to go their separate ways because “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit.” But apparently, they've since been able to come to some sort of resolution on that front and reconcile.