Yesterdays: Great Northern losing money on lodges in Glacier Park
The Great Northern Railway told the Park Service it was not interested in signing a longterm contract to run the tourist facilities and lodges inside the Park, some of which it owned. The Lake McDonald Hotel at the time generally made money or broke even, but the larger ones did not, the story said. The new contract would have included another hotel at Lake McDonald and millions in improvements in other properties. The railroad was already spending millions on some of the properties and wasn’t interested in spending millions more at a loss.hungryhorsenews.com