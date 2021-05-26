Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump says he'll endorse in likely primary battle for Texas AG between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush

By Patrick Svitek
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump is planning to make an endorsement in the likely primary battle between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush. "I like them both very much," Trump said in a statement Tuesday. "I'll be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future."

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
George P. Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Cnn#Bush Campaign#State Attorney General#Republican Politics#Texas Ag#Land#The Republican Party#Cnn#The Texas Tribune#Texans#President Trump#Austin#Indictment#Fbi Investigation#Public Policy#Race#America#Primary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Politicseasttexasradio.com

George P. Bush Running For Texas AG

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and the nephew of former President George W. Bush, announced his plan to run for Texas attorney general. He’s challenging incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas StateKTSA

George P. Bush announces candidacy for Texas attorney general

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — State Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced he’s running for Texas attorney general next year. He made the announcement when he kicked off his campaign in Austin Wednesday night. “I am proud to announce that I am a Republican candidate to be the next...
Austin, TXKIII TV3

Republican George P. Bush to run against AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign to run for Texas attorney general. Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Bush will be challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton. Paxton...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

George P. Bush comes out swinging as he challenges Texas AG Ken Paxton

George P. Bush isn’t holding back as he primary challenges Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Bush, the two-term Texas land commissioner and the last member of the Bush political dynasty – which over four generations has produced two presidents, a vice president, a senator, two governors and a congressman – pointed to the legal controversies facing Paxton and told Fox News he’s "a conservative advocate for the state of Texas but without the baggage."
Dallas, TXDallas News

Will Beto O’Rourke run? Greg Abbott’s post-session pitch among 3 things to watch this summer

Summer is on the way. And with comes a fresh political season with renewed intrigue. The beginning of the midterm election cycle is marked by the end of the Texas legislative session. It will be interesting to see how Republicans, who have long dominated the Texas political scene, sell their accomplishments to Texas voters. In contrast, Democrats have to outline their vision and the reasons for voters to dump their statewide leaders.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Like Texas' runaway animals, George P. Bush is trying too hard

There’s a certain hint of flop sweat in the air as Houston’s runaway animals try to keep the nation’s attention. In the last few weeks, we’ve escalated from cow to gator and now to a missing tiger. A big cat named India decided to exercise its escape claws and bolted from its enclosure inside an Energy Corridor home. The tiger’s tale began on Sunday, after the fleeing feline squared off with an armed, off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. “Don’t shoot my cat,” said Victor Hugo Cuevas, whose lawyer claims is not the animal’s owner but does take care of it occasionally, before putting the tiger in the back seat of a Jeep Cherokee and speeding away as Houston police arrived. When authorities searched the home, they found two monkeys, who while expected to do as they see, did not follow the tiger outside. Cuevas, who was out on bond on a 2017 murder charge, was later detained for evading arrest. He posted bond and was released Friday, while India’s whereabouts remain a mystery. We usually like to focus on animal stories to avoid politics, but even our missing tigers are getting political. Carole Baskin, who gained notoriety as one of the stars of Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” docuseries, says U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are partly to blame for what’s happening. Appearing on CNN, Baskin blasted the lawmakers for failing to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would restrict the public from owning big cats. In an interview with the Chronicle, the self-described animal rights activist also offered a $5,000 reward for the tiger’s safe capture. That’s generous of her, but we can’t help feeling that Baskin, who has been accused of (though never charged with) abusing animals and murdering her husband, is using India to extend her time in the spotlight. Speaking of reality stars from whom we really don’t need to hear, Donald Trump endorsed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection this week. The former leader of the free world said he supports Patrick’s bid for a third term. “He is outstanding and has my complete and total Endorsement!” Trump said. While the lieutenant governor currently has no primary challengers, the endorsement goes a long way to dissuade any potential opponents. In a world that made sense — say, one where your neighbor couldn’t own a 500-pound apex predator — being backed by an insurrection-stoking, truth-challenged one-termer frequently accused of racism and being a serial abuser would be seen as a negative. Please invite us to that world. Y’all, you know who also totally loves Trump, drinks beer, eats red meat and supports the local sports team? That’s right. It’s Average Republican Joe, George Prescott Bush. That’s the tone of the Texas land commissioner’s tweet Thursday after U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from GOP congressional leadership over her disturbing lack of faith in Dear Leader. “Instead of training fire on the President, she really should have been training fire on Biden … that’s what you want out of your leadership.” We can’t blame Bush, who may be taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton next year, for feeling he needs to buttress his Trump-supporting bona fides, but his heart’s not in it. He couldn’t help but give himself away by including an image in the tweet where he looks sweaty and pained. Is that what you want out of your leadership? Gov. Greg Abbott is no stranger to bad tweets or to inviting interesting characters to move to Texas (did you see Elon Musk on “SNL”?), but his latest still bears some mention. “Texas stands with the NRA and we look forward to working with the Association on their plans to move to Texas,” Abbott wrote Tuesday. That was the day a federal judge in Dallas dismissed a bankruptcy case by the National Rifle Association that would have allowed it to reorganize as a nonprofit in the Lone Star State. It’s one thing to back guns, but the NRA’s bankruptcy move was a stunt to avoid a lawsuit in New York, where leadership is accused of fraudulently using the group’s funds. We already have our share of grifters in Texas, let’s not start importing them, shall we? Sticking with Abbott, the governor made some mistakes when dealing with the pandemic but allowing restaurants to sell alcohol along with food delivery or pick up was not one of them. The move, which was aimed at helping businesses get through the economic downturn, is now the law of the land, after Abbott signed the bipartisan measure Wednesday. Sure, it’s depressing that the best thing related to the pandemic that has come out of the Legislature is the ability to buy a margarita kit from Hugo’s, but after a couple of drinks, we don’t feel as bad anymore. Bottoms up, Texas!
Plano, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Ken Paxton Says Only One Group Is Benefiting From Biden’s Border Policies…

…and it’s the ones who are demanding thousands of dollars from poor migrants, and taking advantage of the Border Patrol’s attempts to take care of them and smuggling drugs while their attention is diverted. Yep, it’s the cartels! They’re making a killing off human trafficking, and Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know what to do about it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is here, and he’s got some advice for Biden: go back to President Trump’s policies! Also, the AG totally supports your First Amendment right to protest. But when you’re breaking the law, like what happened recently in Plano, and the police don’t do anything about it…well, let Ken Paxton tell you what he thinks about that! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)