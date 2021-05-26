Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Monster sequel 'A Quiet Place Part II' delivers the goods, silently

Detroit News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA solid follow-up to the unnervingly tense 2018 original, "A Quiet Place Part II" places viewers back inside the post-apocalyptic world where the rules are simple: make a noise, and you die. The particulars are a bit more complicated, and we see now how this new world order came to...

www.detroitnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Darin
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Sea Creatures#Part Ii#Earth#Leaves#Alien Beings#Theaters#Noise#Terror#Nitpicks#Daughter#Things#Review#Wreck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesledburyreporter.co.uk

A Quiet Place breaks silence with trailer for much-delayed sequel

John Krasinski has unveiled the final trailer for his much-delayed sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place. The film, starring Emily Blunt as a mother trying to protect her children in a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters who hunt using incredibly sensitive hearing, has been delayed several times due to the pandemic.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Paramount Reportedly Won’t Make A New Deal With John Krasinski & Emily Blunt After ‘A Quiet Place II’ Streaming News

When it was announced that WarnerMedia was going to send all of Warner Bros’ 2021 film slate to theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, there was quite a bit of pushback behind the scenes from filmmakers. Reports surfaced that WarnerMedia had to quickly renegotiate deals with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for “Wonder Woman 1984,” for example, after the release strategy would clearly cause issues with their current profit-sharing deals. Well, apparently, the same thing is happening with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt with their new film, “A Quiet Place Part II.” Except, according to Bloomberg, Paramount isn’t so keen to renegotiate.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Is John Krasinski suing Paramount over ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’?

Paramount Pictures could be facing a major problem with the release of A Quiet Place Part 2. It’s not the first for the studio, or the film, which was originally scheduled to be released last year. On March 8th, 2020, Paramount actually premiered the film in New York. Then the pandemic forced theaters to close their doors, and Paramount pushed back the film’s release. Since then, it’s been delayed three more times.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Emily Blunt Stars in Terrifying New Trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II is here, teasing one of the first big theatrical releases since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down cinemas last spring. The sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place premieres on May 28th. Part II picks up where John Krasinski’s first horror film left...
MoviesMovieWeb

Monsters Attack in A Quiet Place 2 Sneak Peek That Has John Krasinski on the Run

John Krasinski is running for his life in a new look at A Quiet Place Part II, which has arrived to remind audiences that yes, the sequel is still coming. A second behind-the-scenes video has also arrived which has the cast practically begging you to see the movie in a theater, giving all the reasons why you should. The studio had initially planned to release the sequel in theaters globally starting in March 2020, but after several delays amid the ongoing global situation,A Quiet Place Part II will now hit theaters on May 28, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Are Allegedly Locked In A Quiet Place 2 Pay Dispute

After A Quiet Place Part II was delayed numerous times it missed its original March 2020 release date amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, John Krasinski’s followup to his 2018 horror hit is coming to the summer box office. It’s great news that the Quiet Place sequel will get a chance to play exclusively in theaters, but Paramount’s streaming plan is reportedly creating a pay dispute between the studio and real-life couple Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
MoviesBloomberg

‘A Quiet Place’ Stars Think Paramount Owes Them Money

Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio’s streaming plans for the new horror picture “A Quiet Place Part II,” according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars. The couple,...
Moviesramascreen.com

A QUIET PLACE PART II Final Trailer & Featurette

The wait is over. Paramount has released these final trailer and featurette for A QUIET PLACE PART II. And Paramount Pictures teams up with Cinemark to host “A QUIET PLACE PART II” opening night fan event. A QUIET PLACE PART II is only in theaters, Dolby Cinema and IMAX May 28th, 2021.
MoviesDeadline

John Krasinski And His Sunday Night Banner Signs First Look Deal With Paramount Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: With A Quiet Place II set to become one the first major summer tentpoles to bow in over two years on Memorial Day weekend, Paramount Pictures has moved fast to make sure its multi-talented writer, director and star stays put for the foreseeable future. Sources tell Deadline, John Krasinski and his production company, Sunday Night, have entered into a first-look producing deal with Paramount Pictures, including Sunday Night partners Allyson Seeger, and Andrew Form. As part of this deal, projects in development under the new deal include a new installment of the A Quiet Place franchise, with Jeff Nichols set to direct as well as Apartment 7A, to be directed By Natalie Erika James and produced via Sunday Night, and Platinum Dunes. Next up is The Untitled Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski Film, which also falls under the deal, will have Krasinski writing, directing, producing, with Reynolds starring and producing. The studio just announced that the film will be released Nov. 17, 2023.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The International Trailer, With New Footage Of The Alien Invasion, For A QUIET PLACE PART II – In Cinemas May 28

In 2018, John Krasinski’s A QUIET PLACE turned silence into the building blocks of fright and forged from the horror-thriller genre a modern fable of family love, communication and survival. With its mix of relentless tension and layered storytelling about a tightknit clan fending off an immensely destructive, sound-attuned alien force, the film became a startling hit and cultural phenomenon. Now comes the story’s unnerving second chapter, which picks up right where the Abbott family left off. But A QUIET PLACE PART II also heads to new places as events hurtle past the fragile sanctuary of the “sand path” the Abbotts created in order to prevail in a reality where even a single footstep could be deadly—and into a world of infinite peril beyond.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emily Blunt Says She No Longer Likes the Superhero Genre: ‘It Has Been Exhausted’

Emily Blunt was close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” but a scheduling conflict with the Jack Black-starring family adventure “Gulliver’s Travels” prevented her from playing a superhero. Since then, superhero buzz has often circled Blunt. The most recent rumors would have you believe Marvel is considering Blunt for Sue Storm in its upcoming Jon Watts-directed “Fantastic Four” movie, but Blunt recently told Howard Stern (via Insider) that’s not the truth.
CelebritiesEW.com

With A Quiet Place and Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt headlines Hollywood's comeback season

Emily Blunt has a cough. She wouldn't think twice about this, but times have, obviously, changed. Over the phone from London, where she, her actor-director husband John Krasinski, and their two kids have been based since August, she stops herself mid-thought to clear her throat. Then, unprompted, she clears the air. "I don't have COVID," she insists. "It's amazing. When you have a cough now, people look at you like you have leprosy. It's like, 'No, there are other viruses going around.'"