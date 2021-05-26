Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Glacier, MT

Glacier Guides offering a bike shuttle service into Glacier Park

By STAFF REPORT
Hungry Horse News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA West Glacier company is offering a shuttle service for folks looking to bike the Going-to-the-Sun Road this spring. Bikers can leave their cars just outside the park at Glacier Guides’ nearby office on U.S. 2 and load their bikes onto a trailer for the blue bus shuttle. The shuttle...

hungryhorsenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Glacier, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Montana State
Montana Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Service#Shuttles#Glacier National Park#Bus Service#Parking Tickets#Glacier Guides#Avalanche#Per National Park Service#Glacier Park#Going To The Sun Road#Bikers#Bicyclists#Parking Hassles#Vehicles#Spring#Advance Reservations#The Sun#Trailer#Load
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Flathead County, MTFlathead Beacon

County Commission Approves FLAP Application for Road Improvements

The Flathead County Commission at its May 11 meeting voted to move forward with a last-minute application for funding through the Montana Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) to make improvements along sections of Belton Stage and Blankenship roads between Coram and West Glacier. Flathead County Public Works Director Dave Prunty...
Flathead County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor May 15

After 20 seasons guiding wilderness treks and river journeys in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, I have witnessed significant changes in wilderness visitors. As a teenager I hiked from Ovando to Essex, scrambled in the Mission Mountains, and skied from Benchmark to Holland Lake. Years later, adventures through the Bob were family highlights. I have a 45-year perspective on backcountry and the people who venture there. It was common to share the journey with deeply appreciative guests humbled by the 30-mile trek and the river float. We traveled light and left little trace.
Flathead County, MTDaily Inter Lake

County OKs name change from Lost Coon to Lost Loon Lake

The Flathead County commissioners last week gave their OK to change the name of a lake located near Whitefish that contains a racial slur. A Flathead County District Court judge last year ruled in favor of granting a petition to rename the lake to Lost Loon Lake. The city of Whitefish, on behalf of property owners around the lake, filed a petition with the court seeking to change the name from its current designation of Lost Coon Lake.