Nevada was once the sports betting capital of the country, but since 2018 after the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law that banned the practice nationwide, New Jersey has taken over the top spot. The Garden State raked in more than $15 billion in betting revenue between June 2018 and May 2021 with no signs of slowing. Much of that success can be attributed to a number of sportsbook companies being headquartered on the East Coast. With states dealing with harsh financial struggles as a result of the pandemic, more are opening up to legalizing sports betting.