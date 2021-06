Before we focus on tools, let me give you a bit of context. What does Leanplum actually do? And what is the impact of front-end developers on the product?. Leanplum is a platform. It allows its customers to create marketing campaigns with push notifications, email and in-app messages. To set up audiences and A/B test message content and channels. To analyze the results, and create more engaging campaigns in the future. All of this is orchestrated in the Leanplum dashboard, a single-page application that we (as front-end developers) develop daily.