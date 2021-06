The NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series were active at the ‘Monster Mile’, Dover International Speedway in Delaware. With his victory in Sunday’s event, Alex Bowman joined Martin Truex Jr. as the only two Cup drivers with multiple wins this season. The Camping World Trucks will return to action next weekend, when all three NASCAR top-level series will debut at Circuit Of The Americas, the 20-turn road course in Austin, Texas. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.