Patriots draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson impressed his college coaches at every turn

NORMAN, Okla. — Last year when he heard his named called at No. 23 to the Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker Kenneth Murray was the highest Sooner defensive player to go in the NFL Draft since Gerald McCoy was taken third overall back in 2010. Combined with third rounder Neville Gallimore, it marked the first time since 2015 that multiple Sooner defensive players went in the first two days of the draft.