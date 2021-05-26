Patriots draft pick Rhamondre Stevenson impressed his college coaches at every turn
That’s what Dean Grosfeld kept muttering to himself as he watched and rewatched Rhamondre Stevenson’s high school highlight reel in 2017. A self-acknowledged “football junkie,” Grosfeld, then the offensive coordinator at Cerritos College in Norwalk, Calif., could hardly believe his eyes after opening Stevenson’s e-mail. A star running back at Centennial High in Las Vegas, Stevenson was dominating games against quality opponents.www.bostonglobe.com