Fortnite Leaks Reveal Tons of Info on Upcoming UFOs

GTA 6's map has possibly leaked online, which in turn has sent Grand Theft Auto fans into a frenzy. This isn't our first alleged look at the map, but it is our most complete look, and if it's accurate, Rockstar Games is planning a massive map for the new Grand Theft Auto game. The origins of this new map can be traced all the way back to early 2020, when two images surfaced online showing off what claimed to be a piece of the game's map. Come late 2020, this leak was followed up with another leak showing a new look at one of the aforementioned two images. Fast-forward a bit, and a new image has surfaced that completes the set and shows a new look at the other aforementioned image. When combined, they give Grand Theft Auto fans their most complete look at the game's supposed map.