‘Fifty Gonna Have a Field Day’: Vivica A. Fox Reveals 50 Cent Was the Love of Her Life and Hints She Would Rekindle Things If Given the Opportunity

By Diamond Jeune
Atlanta Blackstar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivica A. Fox had fans thinking it was the early 2000s all over again when the actress shared intimate details about her former relationship with rapper and mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson on Tuesday, May 25, during an interview with Vlad TV. The former couple began dating in 2003, and their brief love affair fizzled out the following year.

atlantablackstar.com
