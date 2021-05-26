Republican attacks on higher education are a threat to democracy

Nikole Hannah-Jones is one of oday’s most accomplished journalists. She is the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur Foundation fellowship, and countless other awards that recognize her work. Her 1619 Project for The New York Times — which centers the story of the United States on the history and legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans — has been the subject of fierce academic and political debate, so much so that Republican state legislatures, in keeping with their tradition of intentionally overlooking the nation’s sins, have been trying to discourage its use in schools.