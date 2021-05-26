Cancel
Kelly Clarkson to replace Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot

fox29.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will replace Ellen DeGeneres' longtime talk show's daytime slot, Fox News has learned. NBC announced the news on Wednesday just weeks after revealing the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" will end in 2022. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

www.fox29.com
Kelly Clarkson
Ellen Degeneres
