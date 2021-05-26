Kelly Clarkson to replace Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot

To hear Ellen DeGeneres tell it, she’s ending her show because of her instincts, that she feels it’s the right time to end it and call it quits. As of now, no one really knows what she’s going to do when the show ends, nor is she bothering to say much more than she’s already said. Unfortunately for her, a lot of folks are confident that if her instincts are involved then it has more to do with realizing that her every move and word will be under a microscope for the rest of her life if her show continues. She’s done what she could to avoid mentioning the toxic workplace that a lot of people have come forward about, and while it’s not exactly nice to throw stones or sling mud, the accounts that have been brought forward are hard to dismiss since they’ve come from very different sources. The trouble for Ellen is that they’ve all said roughly the same thing since from her awkward interviews and questions, which her fans definitely forgive quite often, to likening her own personal quarantine to being like ‘prison’, Ellen has really been sticking her foot in her mouth over the past year and apparently has been doing this for even longer. There’s no denying that she’s had her moments of being funny and engaging, but something about Ellen has always been just a bit off. It’s not the fact that she’s a lesbian, since that part has been known for a long time and it’s been widely accepted by a lot of people. But that ‘off’ portion of her is something that people have loved for a long time since it would appear that people don’t always know if she’s kidding or not, or if she’s about to snap or bust out with another joke. That ‘off’ portion isn’t really helping her though since, despite the fact that many fans are still willing to support and defend her, there are quite a few people that are ready to see her go.