Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF FULTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near McConnellsburg, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Greencastle, St. Thomas, Mercersburg, McConnellsburg, Marion, Fort Loudon, Big Cove Tannery, Williamson and Upton.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Loudon, PA
County
Franklin County, PA
City
Greencastle, PA
City
Mcconnellsburg, PA
City
Mercersburg, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Williamson, PA
City
Franklin, PA
City
Franklin Township, PA
County
Fulton County, PA
City
Marion, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#St Thomas#Storm#Fulton#Doppler Radar#St Thomas#Wind Gusts#Severity#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bedford County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Adams County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren; York SMALL HAIL POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON Scattered to numerous showers will impact central Pennsylvania this afternoon, tied to a strong upper air disturbance. Some of the stronger cells will likely produce small hail, a brief wind gust to around 35 mph, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Showers should begin to diminish in coverage after about 6 pm.