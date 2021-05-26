Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF FULTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near McConnellsburg, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Greencastle, St. Thomas, Mercersburg, McConnellsburg, Marion, Fort Loudon, Big Cove Tannery, Williamson and Upton.