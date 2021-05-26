Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cayuga by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cayuga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR ONEIDA...MADISON...SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHERN CORTLAND SOUTHEASTERN ONONDAGA AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 135 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Boonville to near Sempronius, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement has reported numerous trees and wires down in Onondaga county. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Utica, Rome, De Witt, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Pompey and Lee. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Cayuga County, NYCitizen Online

Look back: Heavy rains overwhelm Cayuga County waterways

CAYUGA COUNTY — Marina owners haven't had an easy time of it this spring. The abundance of precipitation the past month has led to flood-level waters, and the cold has kept customers away from boat showrooms. Some marina owners say the delay isn't causing them undue hardship; the traditional Memorial...
Cayuga County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Onondaga; Southern Cayuga FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Onondaga and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from the Great Lakes and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...All of western and north central New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower and middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.