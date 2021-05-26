Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has shown some rotation. While not imminent, a tornado is possible. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southeastern Chautauqua County in western New York * Until 300 PM EDT.. * At 205 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lakewood, or near Jamestown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jamestown, Allegany State Park, Lakewood, Falconer, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Busti, New Albion, Gerry and Conewango. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 9 and 18. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation, especially inland from Lake Erie and in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...Southern Erie and Wyoming counties and the western Southern Tier. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus Accumulating Wet Snow across the Higher Terrain Steady rain that is falling across all of the Western Southern Tier will fall as a few hours of wet snow into the early evening hours across the higher elevations south of Ellicottville and Belmont. The snow could accumulate an inch or two for elevations near or above 2000 feet. This should mainly just be a picturesque snowfall without any issues...as many trees are not yet foliated and road surface temperatures are well above freezing.
Mayville, NYObserver

Boil water advisory issues for Mayville water customers

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has issued a boil water advisory for all village of Mayville water customers until further notice. This advisory is needed because of work being completed on the village’s new well. Earlier today the village began installing a permanent water pump in...