Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has shown some rotation. While not imminent, a tornado is possible. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southeastern Chautauqua County in western New York * Until 300 PM EDT.. * At 205 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lakewood, or near Jamestown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jamestown, Allegany State Park, Lakewood, Falconer, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Busti, New Albion, Gerry and Conewango. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 9 and 18. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov