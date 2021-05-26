Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bruce Arians Has One Gripe With Bucs’ Tom Brady-Led Workouts

By Adam London
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bucs currently are putting in work as they prepare for their title defense, but the reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t doing it all together. Tampa Bay, like most teams across the NFL, kicked off organized team activities this week. Tom Brady, as well as a number of Buccaneers pass-catchers, have not been present for OTAs, instead choosing to work out on their own.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Broncos#American Football#Quarterback Injuries#Tampa Bay#Espn#Co#Brady Led Workouts#Offseason Injuries#Buccaneers Pass Catchers#This Week#Denver#Training Camp#Voluntary Otas#Reporters#Team Facilities#Earnest Feelings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
Tampa, FLedglentoday.com

Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion Tom Brady has been renting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Yankee superstar Derek Jeter has sold his waterfront mansion in Tampa for $22.5 million — meaning Tom Brady might be headed to new rental digs. https://www.smithandassociates.com/2021/05/14/22-things-we-love-about-derek-jeters-just-sold-tampa-waterfront-home">The seven-bedroom, eight-bath estate was sold on Friday, said Smith & Associates, the real estate firm that handled...
NFLPewter Report

SR’s Fab 5: Inside The Bucs’ 2021 Draft

SR’s Fab 5 column on the Bucs is exclusively sponsored by. – the official smart home and security company of PewterReport.com. For the past 40 years, Edmonson Electric • AC • Security has proudly served central Florida with electric services and now proud to add state-of-the-art “Smart Home” technology, security systems and air conditioning to its roster.
NFLtucsonpost.com

Thaddeus Lewis, A.Q. Shipley Join Bucs Coaching Staff for 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lewis will assist the Bucs’ wide receiver room while Shipley will join the staff as an offensive assistant following his retirement in 2020. Carmen Vitali. The Buccaneers are retaining two more members of the 2020 squad by elevating Thaddeus Lewis to assistant wide receivers coach and A.Q....
NFLFree Lance-Star

RICHARDSON: The expectations of coach Bruce Arians

THE Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champions. There were many who contributed to the team’s victory, including head coach Bruce Arians. While much could be discussed about how Arians both led and managed the team to victory, it’s a comment he made in an interview that caught my attention:
NFLNBC Sports

Jason Licht: Tom Brady, Bruce Arians played a huge role in retaining free agents

After winning Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers became the rare team to re-sign all of its key free agents to pursue a second consecutive title. General Manager Jason Licht was one of the key figures in making that happen. But during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Licht noted the presence and leadership of head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady were significant factors in keeping the band together for 2021.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Gala crowd smaller due to COVID-19, but Dick Vitale remains just as passionate

SARASOTA — COVID-19 brought about several noticeable changes Friday night at the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala. Employees of the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, stood at the entrance holding boxes of masks. For the pre-event press conference, the chairs for Vitale's "All-Courageous Team" of children cancer survivors were suitably spaced apart. And because of the pandemic, the number of guests was limited to half of normal attendance.
NFLbuccaneers.com

Blaine Gabbert Returns to Bucs' QB Corps

Cross another name off the list of players who could have left the Super Bowl LV champions via free agency. That list, which once stood at 24 players, became even shorter on Monday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the re-signing of veteran quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert, who served as Tom Brady's primary backup throughout the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl season, rejoins a group that also still includes Ryan Griffin and has since welcomed second-round draft pick Kyle Trask into the fold.
NFLUSA Today

Bruce Arians talks 'hard' decision to move on from Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did something rare following the 2019 NFL season, parting ways with their franchise’s all-time leader in every major passing category following a 5,000-yard season. Jameis Winston had just become only the eighth player in NFL history to throw for that many yards in a single season,...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Rookie Mini-Camp Report 5-14: Trask Up And Down In First Practice

The Bucs held their first practice of rookie mini-camp on Friday. In a pleasant surprise for the coaches, media members and 26 young players alike, the weather was fairly mild by Florida standards as the calendar pushes into mid-May. With highs in the 80’s and a slight breeze, the first day of rookie mini-camp was off and running.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kyle Trask in the best landing spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask at the tail end of Round 2, and one PFN draft analyst thinks he’s in the best situation early on. Few teams have the luxury of entering the NFL Draft with minor overall needs. Yet, that’s the situation the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in this past April. Bruce Arians’ squad won the Super Bowl in February, and in March, they managed to retain most of their top-level talent in free agency. That roster maintenance allowed them flexibility a month later. In Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Already, he’s in a great spot, but did he get the best draw out of the top QBs?
NFLHenry County Daily Herald

Tom Brady to resume throwing after 'serious knee surgery'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to begin throwing next week for the first time since undergoing offseason knee surgery, coach Bruce Arians said on Friday. Brady is aiming to participate in next month's minicamp, however Arians isn't overly concerned over whether or not the 43-year-old is ready...
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Bucs’ Devin White tired of Tom Brady–Bill Belichick debate

The debate over who was responsible for the New England Patriots’ success since the 2001 season raged in 2020 and may have ended when Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title and Bill Belichick missed the playoffs altogether. Brady’s teammate Devin White had a unique...