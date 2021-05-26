Cancel
New York City, NY

Andrew Yang Isn't Right For New York City. Or Anywhere, Really.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Yang’s campaign for Mayor of New York City is one viral flub after another. On her eponymous Showtime show, Ziwe asked Yang what was his favorite subway station in New York City. Yang replied: Times Square. “What’s not to like?” Yang asked, either blissfully unaware of how bad the answer was or absolutely certain it would go viral. Naturally, it did. New Yorkers on Twitter dragged Yang instantly for his seemingly phony answer. During the same interview, Yang also said he listens to a lot of hip-hop and referenced Jay Z as one of his favorite artists. When Ziwe asked him what his favorite Jay Z song was, Yang stared blankly back while searching for an answer. “Huh,” he wondered. “What is my favorite Jay Z song?”

