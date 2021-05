After years of effort, ground has been broken for a new dental clinic in Pipestone that will serve primarily low-income patients. A ground breaking ceremony was held Monday morning, May 3 at 217 Second Ave. NE where the clinic will be built. Representatives of Caring Hands, the city of Pipestone, Pipestone County, PrimeWest Health, Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS), the Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce, the state legislature and the Pipestone community were on hand to mark the occasion.