Once again, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a great draft. They had three offensive lineman taken in the top 100 and had nine total draft picks. That ranked third among schools, only trailing Alabama and Ohio State. Next year though, Notre Dame should have more picks at the top of the draft. Consistently the Fighting Irish go under the radar, yet there is no reason why they can't make the College Football Playoff again. They have the coaching staff and starpower to do so. Here are the top five draft prospects to keep an eye on for the Fighting Irish next season.