Politics

Legislative View

By Contributor
pipestonestar.com
 8 days ago

On Monday, May 17 the Minnesota House of Representative adjourned session for the year. However, lawmakers will be returning soon, as a new two-year state budget was not approved before session ended. The governor, House speaker, and Senate majority leader agreed to budget targets before session ended, and now the...

www.pipestonestar.com
State
Minnesota State
Politicsafscme31.org

Progress on the Legislative Front!

The spring session of the Illinois General Assembly concluded on May 31. In an unprecedented “virtual” legislative session, AFSCME Council 31 succeeded in positively impacting the state budget and helping pass a number of bills of importance to union members—and block passage of a number that would be harmful. The...
Monroe County, ILrepublictimes.net

Legislative districts change

The Illinois General Assembly passed new state legislative district maps on Friday that change the House and Senate districts in which Monroe county resides, though the changes are not as substantial as previously proposed. The new maps, which passed the Illinois House and Senate without any Republican support, would renumber...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Oregon Legislative Aides Unionize

As of Friday, May 28, Oregon Capitol Legislative employees joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 89, making them the first legislative employees in the nation to unionize. As a result of this unionization, Oregon Capitol aides will have more input into how the building runs. Despite its name,...
Congress & CourtsDaily Review

Tax overhaul legislation advances

The Louisiana Senate’s tax policy committee on Monday advanced three key pieces of a complex income tax overhaul. The bills collectively call for changing the state constitution to eliminate major tax breaks while lowing the income tax rates, resulting in what supporters hope is a simplified system more conducive to economic growth.
U.S. Politicspncguam.com

Legislation to enhance transparency passes

The 36th Guam Legislature voted to pass Bill 90-36 (COR), authored by Senator James C. Moylan. The legislation would amend Guam statute and mandate the monthly submission of records and justification reports whenever the government of Guam engages in a sole source or emergency procurement process. Currently, the law requires an annual report but does not obligate the justification of that expense.
LawCape Gazette

SDARJ urges passage of legislation

May 25 marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin’s murder and manslaughter convictions delivered some justice to Mr. Floyd’s family, but nationwide meaningful police reform continues to be necessary. Police body cameras, appropriate standard policies on use of force, public disclosure of police misconduct proceedings, and civilian review boards continue to be lacking, both around the country and in Delaware.
Congress & Courtsstardem.com

The partisan legislative death loop

It’s like déjà vu all over again Yogi! Two years of single party rule, 2008 to 2010 that yielded one piece of significant legislation then floundered on the beach of bipartisan delusion and genteel moderation. There was hope aplenty when Barack Obama was first elected. “Yes we can” they chanted, “change we need,” they pleaded, but in the end very little changed. Just before the 2010 midterms the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, became law, but without a public option and without prescription drug reform, oh well, at least it gave the opposition something to rail and vote against for the next six years.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Reaction to mining tax legislation

The following comments were sent to the Elko Daily Free Press after the Nevada Legislature introduced a bill to create a gross revenue tax on large mines:. While we supported AJR1 as the best option to raise revenue for the long term needs of this state, the deal reached by lawmakers that we were just informed of is a positive first step to a future where mining is finally paying what they owe in Nevada. We thank our partners at the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) who fought for decades to get us here. It is because of them that we are even having this conversation. Starting with the special session last year, PLAN assembled and led a coalition of organizations and activists to tell lawmakers that we can’t keep kicking this can down the road. It’s past time to raise revenue for Nevada. As the COVID-19 pandemic showed, our communities are vulnerable to economic downturns that affect our tourism-reliant tax structure. Essential services get cut, and our students, educators, public sector workers, patients, and vulnerable communities suffer as a result.
Congress & CourtsGreater Milwaukee Today

Democrats revise legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Democrats put out revised legislative maps for redrawing the state’s political boundaries Thursday afternoon that they say factors in feedback from residents and advocacy groups. “After 50 public hearings across the state and listening to hours of testimony, the House and Senate Democrats have put together a...
PoliticsScranton Times

Legislating against army of bogeymen

State lawmakers have proposed a wide array of solutions over the past year, an astounding number of them for problems that don’t exist. The House passed a measure last summer during the height of the COVID-19 public health emergency that precluded Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions on crowd sizes from applying to churches. The governor already had exempted churches from the orders, but never mind.
Illinois StateHerald & Review

OUR VIEW: Legislative maps are another Illinois failure

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss. Did you make the mistake of believing the promises? Or have the events surrounding state political redistricting reminded you exactly why you’ve been cynical about Illinois politics for a long time, and will continue to be?. The pieces seemed to have...
Congress & Courtsrichlandstudentmedia.com

Speakers weigh in on controversial legislation

The Texas Legislature, which meets every two years for 140 days, had a lot on its plate this year. In addition to legislation seeking to overhaul Texas’ electrical grid following a devastating winter storm that killed 111 people, bills have advanced that limit voter access and expand permitless carry of firearms. At press time, two of those bills are close to becoming law.
Politicsbonnersferryherald.com

Legislative session is complete — for now

The 2021 Idaho legislative session is complete, for now at least. For the first time in our 130 years of statehood, the Idaho House and Senate have not concurred in adjourning “sine die.”. In a typical year, the House and Senate convene in early January and adjourn for the year...
PoliticsWorthington Daily Globe

Legislators debrief session with constituents

Schomacker, who is in his sixth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and Hamilton, in his ninth, shared their views on where the legislature stands now, with a special session slated to begin June 14. Schomacker explained that the budget is a key factor in the need for a...
Colorado StateLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Immigrant legislation

In 2006, the Colorado State Legislature passed three bills that have not only harmed immigrants but the community as a whole. Since then the damage caused by these bills has become clearly understood. Senate Bill 06-90 required law enforcement in Colorado to act as if they were ICE agents. This...
Politicsswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Sidestepping legislative process

There is something inherently wrong when a judge is allowed to create state law, bypass legislative oversight and dictate to a business sector what they should carry as inventory. This is the case when Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig allowed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt the California “clean...
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Legislative Session Ends

The Vermont Legislature has adjourned its session. The Vermont Senate ended the first half of its biennium midafternoon Friday. Later in the afternoon, the House passed the roughly $7 billion state budget and also adjourned. Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski. “We gaveled in in the midst of a pandemic and...
Congress & Courtstaylorvilledailynews.com

Legislators Weary Of Redistricting Process

There are less than two weeks before the end of the legislative session, there are still no answers when it comes to what redistricting will look like. Republican member of the House Redistricting Committee, Representative Avery Bourne once again asked for Democrat leaders for a response on what is going on with the new maps.
Congress & Courtsvermontjournal.com

Logan Nicoll legislative update

Hello again from the Legislature. As I write this we are hopefully just hours away from adjourning for the summer, presumably by the time you read this. We have done a lot this year. As I’ve said, this session I’m on the House Commerce committee, so the bills I have been dealing with more closely are those related to our economy and our workforce. This has been a very interesting committee to be on as we try to position the state for success in our recovery. We focused our efforts on bills related to the unemployment insurance system and workforce development programs. We also talked a lot about Tax Increment Financing districts (TIFs), but that bill appears to be languishing and no longer on the road to pass this year.
Peabody, MADaily Item

A busy time for Peabody legislators

PEABODY — The city’s Massachusetts House and Senate delegation have plenty of planned legislation, from budget amendments to proposed bills. “It’s a very busy time in the legislature as the Senate undertakes its FY22 budget debate and the Commonwealth moves toward its new normal,” said state Sen. Joan Lovely. “As we progress forward, I will be working closely with my legislative colleagues, regional leaders and stakeholders to make sure there are safeguards in place to support families, businesses, employees and all residents.”