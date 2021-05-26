Cancel
Stocks

SPCE Stock Price: Over 5% Increase Explanation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) increased by over 5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) increased by over 5% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to Canaccord analyst Ken Herbert initiating coverage of Virgin Galactic with a “Buy” rating and a $35 price target.

