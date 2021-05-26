SPCE Stock Price: Over 5% Increase Explanation

Reduced carbon emission targets set by governments worldwide, government incentives, and declining installation costs are expected to drive the solar industry’s growth in the long run. However, challenges related to supply-chains, higher prices for solar cell components, and elevated freight costs make the industry’s near-term prospects look subdued at best. Thus, we think shares of financially weak solar companies SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), and VivoPower (VVPR) are best avoided now. Read on.Favorable government policies to encourage transitions to clean energy, declining installation costs and a federal residential solar energy tax credit should drive the growth of the solar industry over the long term. With most Western governments aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, investors have been betting on the solar industry’s long-term growth. This is evidenced by the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF’s (TAN) 139.4% returns over the past year, versus SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 38.6% gains.