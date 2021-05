A tramp got into the Omaha baggage car here this morning and secured a good square meal. Baggeman Conway and brakeman Call always take their dinner with them, and this morning, as usual, they left the pails in the baggage car while they attended to making up the train. Just as they entered the car a tramp jumped off the platform, but they thought nothing of that, until a short time afterwards, when they picked up their pails, only to find them empty, the “Wandering Willie” having taken even the last crust. It is needless to add that the meal would have been well “settled’ could Messrs. Conway and Call have got their hands on the fellow after the discovery.