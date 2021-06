A Waverly teen is charged with over a half-dozen felonies for reported vandalism at a business on Route 17-C and an attack on a person a short time later. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials say 18-year-old Nyja D-N Gano is charged with one count of robbery and two counts of burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny, all of them felonies, in connection with the vandalism at Charm Pools and the attack in which a cell phone was stolen.