Mookie Betts: The Best All-Around Player in MLB History

In the absence of baseball last summer, HSAC unveiled our All-Around All-Star team – a squad of the most well-rounded MLB players based on the 2019 season. The team featured a who’s who of the modern game, including Anthony Rendon, J.T. Realmuto, and Freddie Freeman (even before he won MVP). Nevertheless, two Los Angeles Dodgers, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, rose above the rest to emerge as the year’s best all-around players. This year, however, we’ve taken the rankings one step further in determining the most well-rounded players in MLB history. And while many modern players lose out to historical greats, Betts does not fall at all.