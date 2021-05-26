Cancel
Averill Park, NY

Six student-athletes sign letters of intent at Averill Park

WNYT
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Averill Park student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to compete in collegiate athletics on Tuesday afternoon. Cheerleading teammates Hannah Horrocks, Delaney Sutton and Vita Spence are going to remain teammates at the University at Albany. McKenzie Swinson is also going to UA where she will play softball. Rounding out the signing is Anna Jankovic who will play basketball at D'Youville College and Mia Tessitore who will play lacrosse at Merrimack.

wnyt.com
D Youville College, University At Albany, Collegiate Athletics, Cheerleading, Merrimack
