Six student-athletes sign letters of intent at Averill Park

With the school year starting to wind down at Siena College the focus will be shifting wholly to preparing for the upcoming MAAC season for the basketball program. Workouts are still restricted but come June the hope is it'll be as close to normal for Head Coach Carmen Maciariello and the men's basketball team. Not only will practice get closer to normal, the coming schedule for the 2021 - 2022 season will look far more normal than last year as well. Coach Carm shared the latest on what we can expect this year.