Six student-athletes sign letters of intent at Averill Park
Six Averill Park student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to compete in collegiate athletics on Tuesday afternoon. Cheerleading teammates Hannah Horrocks, Delaney Sutton and Vita Spence are going to remain teammates at the University at Albany. McKenzie Swinson is also going to UA where she will play softball. Rounding out the signing is Anna Jankovic who will play basketball at D'Youville College and Mia Tessitore who will play lacrosse at Merrimack.wnyt.com