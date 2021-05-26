Cancel
San Jose, CA

Boviet Solar State-of-the-art Solar Panels Rated Top Performer in 2021 PVEL Scorecard 3rd Year in a Row

San José, Calif., USA., May 26, 2021 — Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., (the “Company”, or “Boviet Solar”), one of the world’s most bankable solar energy companies, today announced it has been rated a Top Performer in PV Evolution Labs’ (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the third year in a row. The reliability rating applies to Boviet Solar’s conventional 158mm and 166mm cell panels, all of which provide maximum power density and long-term reliability backed by one of the most trusted warranty programs in the industry.

