Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

7 Signs You Have Chronic Inflammation

By Jaime Osnato
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9flG_0aCEbW1U00
Skin changes like rashes or dryness can be a sign that you're dealing with chronic inflammation. Image Credit: AndreyPopov/iStock/GettyImages

If you want to stay healthy for years to come, you should pay attention to possible signs of systemic inflammation in your body. That's because chronic inflammation appears to play a part in many debilitating diseases, including heart disease and stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

To be clear, not all inflammation is bad. For instance, acute inflammation is a helpful, short-term immune response that happens because of an injury or infection (like an ankle sprain or a common cold). Once your immune cells have healed the area, the inflammation disappears.

On the other hand, chronic inflammation is when the immune system goes into overdrive to fend off threats and sustains this attack mode for long periods of time. This can do damage to the body.

Because inflammation occurs deep in the body at a cellular level, symptoms aren't always visible or obvious. Here, we've talked to medical experts to help you spot the subtle signs of chronic inflammation. Plus, keep scrolling for ways to keep it at bay.

Your brain is likely to bear the brunt if your body is dealing with inflammation.

Here's why: "Chronic stress, secondary to inflammation, generally leads to the body being in a state of constant stimulation, especially of the sympathetic nervous system," says Deena Adimoolam-Gupta, MD, a New York City-based endocrinologist and internist.

And this continual state of alertness affects your sleep, which can in turn impair memory and concentration, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HlNJ_0aCEbW1U00
If your muscles are sore but you can't trace it back to exercise, it might be a symptom of chronic inflammation. Image Credit: PeopleImages/E+/GettyImages

When inflammatory cytokines (proteins related to the immune system) are elevated in the body, they can trigger muscle soreness and swelling, says Niket Sonpal, MD, a New York-based internist and gastroenterologist.

In fact, chronic inflammation damages the muscle fibers, which not only results in weakness but also affects the arteries that pass through the muscle, Dr. Sonpal says.

Plus, inflammation initiates swelling within and around the joints, which can produce pain and discomfort, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta adds.

"Chronic inflammation leads to an increase in the hormone cortisol, which makes the cells of the body more resistant to the effects of insulin," a hormone that helps regulate your blood sugar levels, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta says. As a result, this inflammation-induced insulin resistance can cause high blood sugar and lead to (or worsen) type 2 diabetes, she says.

Chronic inflammation is more likely to bring about insulin resistance in people with certain risk factors, including people with type 2 diabetes or obesity, and those with a history of taking long-term steroids, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta adds.

Redness, blisters, skin dryness and itchy bumps — all of these skin conditions can be markers of chronic inflammation. Rashes are a response to your immune system fending off things like infectious microbes, allergic reactions and internal diseases, Dr. Sonpal says.

"There are hundreds of skin rashes that may exist related to inflammatory changes of the skin," agrees Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta.

Case in point: psoriasis. This condition — which happens when your immune system becomes overactive and ramps up skin cell growth — leads to skin inflammation and the characteristic psoriatic scales and plaques, she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brgs0_0aCEbW1U00
Dealing with chronic inflammation can sap your energy. Image Credit: fizkes/iStock/GettyImages

Chronic inflammation causes stress in the body, which overstimulates the sympathetic nervous system, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta says. In other words, you're always in fight-or-flight mode.

Over time, this incessant state of alertness can deplete your energy and lead to generalized fatigue, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta explains.

What's more, when your body is dealing with systemic inflammation, it must cope with the release of inflammatory cytokines in the blood, Dr. Sonpal adds. "Inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis are all chronic inflammatory diseases that cause fatigue," he notes.

Do you deal with chronic nasal congestion, frequent phlegm or a regular runny nose?

"Excessive production of airway mucus happens because the mucous membranes produce phlegm to protect epithelial cells located in the lining of the respiratory system," Dr. Sonpal says. "This occurs especially in inflammatory lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," he adds.

Still, increased mucus could be the product of acute inflammation too. For example, more mucus in the nostrils can occur due to allergic rhinitis, which is a result of an allergen (like pollen) coming in contact with the nasal membranes, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta says.

Digestive woes like bloating, abdominal discomfort, constipation and diarrhea can also signal an issue with inflammation.

For example, gastritis — which refers to a group of conditions characterized by inflammation of the gastric lining in the stomach — can cause uncomfortable GI symptoms like upper abdominal pain, heartburn and acid reflux, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNSmY_0aCEbW1U00
Regular exercise is a surefire way to tamp down inflammation and stress. Image Credit: filadendron/E+/GettyImages

There are some simple things you can do to prevent and manage chronic inflammation. Here, Dr. Adimoolam-Gupta shares her top tips for adopting an anti-inflammatory lifestyle:

Incorporate activities that can help with stress management into your daily life, such as yoga, meditation and deep breathing.

Ideally, you should be getting seven to eight hours per night. Sleep supports the production of human growth hormones and testosterone, which help the body repair and rebuild itself, according to a November 2020 peer-reviewed article in ​​StatPearls​​.

Anti-inflammatory foods like fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, may help protect against inflammation.

Limit foods with additives and preservatives (think: packaged foods) and those with high amounts of saturated and trans fats (read: fast food), which can aggravate inflammation.

Regular exercise may reduce pro-inflammatory molecules and cytokines, per the article in ​StatPearls​. (Here are the six best types to do.)

Chronic alcohol use harms gut and liver function as well as multi-organ interactions, producing persistent systemic inflammation, per a March 2010 study in the ​World Journal of Gastroenterology​.

Cigarette smoking is related to the body producing fewer anti-inflammatory molecules, which can induce inflammation, according to the research in ​StatPearls​. Consider this just one more good reason to quit the habit.

When to See a Doctor

If you have symptoms of chronic inflammation, see your medical provider, who can perform a proper assessment, including blood tests, and offer appropriate treatment options.

LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Conditions#Chronic Inflammation#Skin Disease#Skin Dryness#Chronic Stress#Chronic Disease#Respiratory Symptoms#Md#Acute Inflammation#Skin Inflammation#Chronic Nasal Congestion#Liver Disease#Immune Cells#Inflammatory Cytokines#Internal Diseases#Uncomfortable Gi Symptoms#Abdominal Discomfort#Skin Rashes#Anti Inflammatory Foods#Digestive Woes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
FitnessPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

7 Things to Never Say to Someone With Obesity

If you're not a doctor, odds are you probably wouldn't offer guidance on how a person should handle their type 2 diabetes, heart disease or other serious medical condition. But when it comes to weight, many people feel it's OK to give unsolicited advice or make comments. Unfortunately, obesity is...
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

11 Healthy Foods High in Boron

You might be familiar with Boron from studying the periodic table of elements in high school chemistry. (Its symbol is B, in case you forgot.) Boron is a trace mineral found in a variety of foods. Although experts aren't totally sure what boron does to the human body or if it plays much of a role in health, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it might support reproduction and development, calcium and insulin metabolism, bone formation, brain function and immunity.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

10 Foods High in Omega-6 That Are Really Good for You

Unlike the pedestal on which omega-3s have been placed, omega-6 fatty acids raise some eyebrows. Omega-6 fatty acids are a type of unsaturated fat, like omega-3s. But they've gotten a semi-bad rap because the body can convert linolenic acid — a type of omega-6 — into arachidonic acid, which could contribute to inflammation, blood clotting and blood vessel constriction, per Harvard Health Publishing. That said, the body can also convert arachidonic acid into molecules that fight inflammation and blood clots.
Posted by
LIVESTRONG.com

If You're Flossing After You Brush, You're Doing It Wrong

Flossing: The daily habit you should have, but if we're being honest, most of us don't. Just about one-third of adults 30 and older say they floss daily, according to the ​Journal of Periodontology​. (Most people say they floss weekly, which is six fewer times than recommended, btw.) So, of...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

7 Tips for Living Well With COPD

It's not easy to hear that you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). But if you've been diagnosed with the condition, you've already taken a major positive step for your future health. Although roughly 16 million Americans reportedly have COPD, a disease that causes difficulty breathing, experts believe millions of...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 9 Best Natural Remedies for Heartburn

You enjoyed that spicy burrito for dinner, but then it hits you — that uncomfortable feeling in your chest that can only mean one thing: heartburn. Heartburn can be a normal part of life for many people. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, about 60 million Americans have heartburn at least once a month, and it's estimated that as many as 15 million have heartburn every day.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Is Swimming a Good Cardio Workout?

Swimming is a great way to switch up your land-based workouts, train your muscles from head to toe and take it easy on your joints. But if you're trying to boost your heart health or burn calories in the pool, it's natural to wonder how good swimming for cardio really is.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Is Mayo Really Gluten-Free?

As a condiment on your sandwich, a salad dressing or french fry dip, mayo is probably one of the most versatile spreads out there. And if gluten is your main concern, you'll be happy to learn mayo is generally gluten-free. Mayo is typically made of a few simple ingredients, none...
Bethesda, MDPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Tips for Dealing With Social Anxiety Post-Quarantine

Daily life during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging in so many ways, but especially when it comes to the lack of social interactions with family, friends, colleagues and even passersby. But with the COVID vaccine available to all adults and mask mandates lifting across the country, there's light at the end of the tunnel — which can be both exciting and nerve-wracking.
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5-Minute Daily Core Workout

Very few people have the schedule (and willpower) to spend hours and hours chiseling their abs. But a little bit each day adds up to big results. So skip the grueling workout and swap in this 5-minute daily body-weight core routine instead — all you need is a few feet of space.
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Dietitians Want You to Eat Bulgarian Yogurt

From Greek to Icelandic, you can find yogurts from every corner of the globe in the dairy department. But betcha didn't know that all of these yogurts owe their probiotic strain to one lesser-known kind: Bulgarian yogurt. It's true: The bacteria culture that you see listed on every yogurt label...
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Foot Massagers of 2021

Anyone who's come home with a pair of tired, aching feet knows how good it feels to finally get relief, either by putting them up on the couch, slipping into a pair of fluffy socks or getting a massage. When no one is around (or willing) to rub your feet, your next best bet is a standalone foot massager.