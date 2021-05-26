Cancel
Neon Eyeliner is the Perfect Way to Accent Your Eyes & Channel Your Vibrant Energy This Summer

By Ivana Steriova
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you go for subtle, winged, or bold flicks, your eyeliner of choice says a lot about your personality. Since eye makeup became the center of our focus in the past year, women have experimented a lot with eyeliner looks. Thus, a new trend became a hit for this summer – the neon eyeliner. Whatever style was your go-to in black, now you can rock it in neon shades. Insta cool girls have been flaunting neon flicks since the beginning of the sunny season. If you want to bring a playful vibe to your look, this is the way to go. Scroll down for our list of suggestions and try out this trend for your next trip out of the house.

