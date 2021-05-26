Sony Sets Sights On PlayStation Mobile Gaming, Plans Huge Investment For PlayStation Now
Sony is selling PlayStation 5 consoles faster than it can manufacturer them, which is a combination of rabid demand (truly next-gen game systems don't come out super often) and a global shortage of silicon. But as successful as the PS5 has been so far, it is not Sony's sole focus. It plans on bolstering its presence in the mobile gaming sector, and is hoping to significantly grow its PlayStation Now service.hothardware.com