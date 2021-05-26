Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tessian: $65 Million Funding And Over $500 Million Valuation

pulse2.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman layer security company Tessian announced it raised $65 million in Series C funding at a valuation of over $500 million. These are the details. Tessian — a human layer security company — announced recently that it raised $65 million in Series C funding. With this round of funding, the company is going to accelerate its goal of quantifying and preventing human risk in global enterprises along with empowering people to do their best work without security getting in the way.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Security Software#Sequoia Capital#Business Email Compromise#Phishing Attacks#Valuation#Investors#Financial Technology#Technology Company#March Capital#Investec#Sumo Logic#Co Founder#Managing Partner#Balderton Capital#Global Enterprises#Enterprise Security#Cybersecurity Software#Employees#Security Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Food & Drinksprivateequitywire.co.uk

Food tech start-up Curb secures EUR20 million funding

Curb, a Nordic dark kitchen startup which uses technology and data in order to improve customer experience, has secured EUR20 million in funding by Point72 Ventures, with participation from its existing investor EQT Ventures. Founded in May 2020 by CEO Carl Tengberg and CSO Felipe Gutierrez, Stockholm-based Curb creates its...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Tech Data signs distribution partnership with Proofpoint | #emailsecurity

TechData has announced that it is partnering with Proofpoint to “take the company’s cloud-based email security solutions and security awareness training services to a wider market”. It adds to TechData’s “growing security solutions portfolio”, the company says, while stating that it will be supporting both existing and new reseller partners...
Businessaithority.com

Eclypsium and SecureCraft Now Offer Enterprise Device Integrity Platform to Singapore and Malaysian Markets

Eclypsium, the enterprise device integrity company, announced it has partnered with SecureCraft PTE. Ltd, an authorized Singapore-based IT security distributor for Singapore and Malaysia. Leveraging its market expertise and existing network and channel outreach, Securecraft will lead the introduction of Eclypsium into local markets, and will provide regional support to system integrators and resellers for Eclypsium products and services.
Businessabladvisor.com

Fintech Company Dave to Become Public via Merger with VPCC

Dave, the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Dave becoming a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol “DAVE,” with an expected pro forma, fully-diluted equity value of approximately $4 billion, assuming no redemptions.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Getir Set For Further Expansion After Latest Funding Round

Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir is to continue its rollout across Europe and prepare for expansion into the US after concluding its latest Series D funding round that raised over $550m. Backed by existing investors including Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, the Turkish firm will now add a number of...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Dave Going Public Via SPAC At $4 Billion Equity Value

Challenger bank startup Dave is partnering with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC), sponsored by Victory Park Capital (VPC), with an expected equity value of about $4 billion. “At Dave, we’re committed to improving the financial health of our members,” Jason Wilk, co-founder and CEO of...
Marketsfinextra.com

Broadridge to run Private market Hub on Amazon Blockchain Services from AWS

Utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) to better streamline and connect the private equity ecosystem and assets, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today released the latest evolution of its industry-leading Private Market Hub platform, using Amazon Managed Blockchain from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The updated platform, the industry’s first deployment...
Businessmymixfm.com

Amazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022

MADRID (Reuters) – U.S. tech giant Amazon plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in new data centres in the Spanish northern region of Aragon that will open in mid 2022, the company said on one of its websites on Monday. The cloud computing service unit of Amazon, Amazon...
Seattle, WAVentureBeat

Bain and Crosspoint Capital acquire ExtraHop in $900M deal

Bain Capital Private Equity and Crosspoint Capital Partners today announced that they’ve entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ExtraHop, a network detection and response (NDR) provider headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As a part of the strategic transaction, which is valued at $900 million, ExtraHop CEO Arif Kareem and cofounders CTO Jesse Rothstein and CCO Raja Mukerji will continue in their respective roles and Rothstein and Mukerji will remain “significant” investors in the company.
Marketspulse2.com

Financial Services Platform Axle Raises $10 Million

Axle, an all-in-one financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry, announced recently that it has raised a $10 million Series A round of funding led by Crosslink Capital. Axle — an all-in-one financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry — announced recently that it has raised...
Businesssiliconangle.com

ID verification startup Trulioo raises $394M in late-stage funding

Identity verification provider Trulioo Inc. is feeling a lot richer today after securing $394 million in a late-stage round of funding. TCV led the Series D round, with participation from existing investors Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, Blumberg Capital and Mouro Capital. Vancouver-based Trulioo sells a digital identity and address verification...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Vault Platform Secures $8.2 Million In Series A Funding

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Platform, the pioneering workplace ethics & compliance platform, has closed an $8.2 million Series A funding round to service demand from its fast-growing client base, drive Artificial Intelligence technology for misconduct reporting and expand its team. The investment was led...
Economyretailtechinnovationhub.com

Getir sets sights on US as it wraps major funding round

Getir, a Turkish rapid grocery delivery startup, has concluded a Series D funding round, raising over $550 million and taking the company's valuation to over $7.5 billion. Investors included Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake, DisruptAD, and Mubadala Investment Company. This marks Getir's third round of investment in 2021,...
Economybitcoin.com

African Fintech Start-up Chipper Cash Raises $100 Million — CEO Says No Crypto Services for Nigeria

Chipper Cash, an African fintech firm that specializes in facilitating cross-border payments, recently closed a $100 million Series C funding round. Taking the lead in what is now Chipper Cash‘s third fundraising round in the past twelve months is the venture capital (VC) firm, SVB Capital. The VC firm is an investment arm of U.S. high-tech commercial bank, Silicon Valley Bank.
Businessaithority.com

IonQ and SoftBank Investment Advisers Team Up to Expand Quantum Computing Access Globally

IonQ, Inc., the leader in quantum computing, announced a strategic partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisers, manager of SoftBank Vision Funds 1 and 2, to deploy quantum-first solutions in the industries, geographies, and portfolios where SoftBank is already in the vanguard. The partnership expands access to IonQ’s leading quantum computers globally, and the SoftBank Vision Fund 2* also joins IonQ’s world-leading investor base as it approaches its public debut.
San Mateo, CAsvdaily.com

Coupa Launches $50 Million Venture Fund

SAN MATEO — Coupa Software is joining the venture capital game with the launch of Coupa Ventures, a $50 million fund to foster innovation in Business Spend Management. Coupa Ventures plans to invest in early- and growth-stage companies breaking down inefficiencies in how businesses manage their spend, aligning processes and decisions across supply chain, procurement, and finance. As part of its debut, Coupa unveiled the fund’s first two portfolio companies: Zylo and SourceDay.
Seattle, WAtechstartups.com

Seattle-based sales tech startup Outreach lands $200 million in funding, pushing its valuation to $4.4 billion

Outreach, a Seattle, Washington-based sales engagement platform, has just landed $200 million in Series G funding. The round was co-led by new investors, Premji Invest and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. To date, Outreach has raised a total of $489 million in funding. The latest round also pushes the company’s valuation to $4.4 billion, making it one of the top 500 unicorn startups.