Tessian: $65 Million Funding And Over $500 Million Valuation

Human layer security company Tessian announced it raised $65 million in Series C funding at a valuation of over $500 million. These are the details. Tessian — a human layer security company — announced recently that it raised $65 million in Series C funding. With this round of funding, the company is going to accelerate its goal of quantifying and preventing human risk in global enterprises along with empowering people to do their best work without security getting in the way.