Open Source Data Integration Company Airbyte Closes $26 Million
Airbyte — the creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform — announced recently that it has raised more than $26 million in Series A funding led by Benchmark with participation from additional investors including 8VC, Accel, SV Angel, and YCombinator as well as Shay Bannon, co-founder and CEO of Elastic, Auren Hoffman, co-founder of LiveRamp, and Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB.