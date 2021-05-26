Cancel
Open Source Data Integration Company Airbyte Closes $26 Million

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbyte — the creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform — announced it raised over $26 million. These are the details. Airbyte — the creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform — announced recently that it has raised more than $26 million in Series A funding led by Benchmark with participation from additional investors including 8VC, Accel, SV Angel, and YCombinator as well as Shay Bannon, co-founder and CEO of Elastic, Auren Hoffman, co-founder of LiveRamp, and Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB.

pulse2.com
#Data Warehouses#Data Architecture#Source Data#Open Data#Market Development#Elastic#Mongodb#Benchmark General#Postgresql#Mysql#Salesforce#Stripe#Redshift#Bigquery#Agridigital#Graniterock#Hey Com#Mercato Preset#Token Metrics#Connector Development Kit
