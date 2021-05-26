Mustafa Shares Video for New Song “The Hearse”: Watch

Pre-order one of the last remaining copies of the limited pink/black vinyl variant of We Are The Union's new album. We Are The Union's anticipated new album Ordinary Life arrives June 4 via Bad Time Records, and here's the third single and video, "Make It Easy." The first two singles and videos revolved around singer/guitarist Reade Wolcott coming out as a trans woman, but as Reade tells FLOOD, "Unlike the rest of Ordinary Life, ['Make It Easy' is] not part of a bigger theme. It’s just a simple, cute, queer-as-fuck love song, and a celebration of queer love in general." It's also less of a straight-up ska song and more of a ska-tinged emo song, really bridging the gap between WATU's roots and a lot of the stuff happening in today's DIY scene. It's equal parts catchy and innovative, and like most WATU singles, it comes with a video directed by Chris Graue that plays off the song's theme in a funny, lighthearted way.