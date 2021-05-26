Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mustafa Shares Video for New Song “The Hearse”: Watch

By Madison Bloo m
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toronto poet and songwriter Mustafa has shared a video for his new song “The Hearse.” The track arrives with a music video directed by Mustafa and King Bee. Check it out below. “The Hearse” appears on Mustafa’s debut project When Smoke Rises, which arrives Friday (May 28). The release features...

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Xx
Person
Frank Dukes
Person
Sampha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Hearse#Video Music#New Music#Mustafa Shares Video#Puffy L#Song#Read Pitchfork#Toronto#Smoke Rises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwfpk.org

Garbage share new track and video: “Wolves”

Garbage will release their highly-anticipated new album No Gods No Masters June 11th and we’ve gotten another taste of it with their latest single!. While maybe not quite as dark as the first track they released, “The Men Who Rule the World”, as vocalist Shirley Manson said in a statement:
CelebritiesComplex

Lana Del Rey Shares 3 New Songs Ahead of Upcoming Album

Lana Del Rey has dropped off three new songs, “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” The latter track includes production from legendary producer Mike Dean, who also co-wrote the song alongside Lana. A press release describes the new song offerings as “buzz tracks in anticipation of her upcoming 8th...
Musicmxdwn.com

Tirzah Shares Video for Instrumental-Heavy New Song “Sink In”

Tirzah has released a new video for the song “Sink In.” The artist wrote the song with her collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey. The song is dramatic and minimalistic, bringing Tirzah’s voice to the center of the listener’s attention. There are breaks in the percussion that really accent certain beats and keeps the listener on their toes throughout the song. The video features a pair of dancers performing a routine together in a darkly lit space while in shallow water. Check out the video below:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch We Are The Union’s teen sitcom-inspired video for new song “Make It Easy”

Pre-order one of the last remaining copies of the limited pink/black vinyl variant of We Are The Union's new album. We Are The Union's anticipated new album Ordinary Life arrives June 4 via Bad Time Records, and here's the third single and video, "Make It Easy." The first two singles and videos revolved around singer/guitarist Reade Wolcott coming out as a trans woman, but as Reade tells FLOOD, "Unlike the rest of Ordinary Life, ['Make It Easy' is] not part of a bigger theme. It’s just a simple, cute, queer-as-fuck love song, and a celebration of queer love in general." It's also less of a straight-up ska song and more of a ska-tinged emo song, really bridging the gap between WATU's roots and a lot of the stuff happening in today's DIY scene. It's equal parts catchy and innovative, and like most WATU singles, it comes with a video directed by Chris Graue that plays off the song's theme in a funny, lighthearted way.
MusicMetalSucks

Slaughter to Prevail Share New Song and Video, “Baba Yaga”

Russian deathcore unit Slaughter to Prevail have unveiled a new song and video, “Baba Yaga,” from their forthcoming new album, Kostolom. Baba Yaga, according to a quick Google, is the name of a supernatural being in Slavic folklore. According to Wikipedia, Baba Yaga “appears as a deformed or ferocious-looking old woman. In Slavic culture, Baba Yaga lived in a hut usually described as standing on chicken legs.” Fascinating!
Musicgrimygoods.com

Claire George shares her emotive new song and video “Northern Lights” — Debut EP Out Today

After a devastating loss, a huge fear is losing the memories we held so closely. Slowly the recollections become shattered images of what once was. Claire George’s new single “Northern Lights” deals with the passing of an ex-boyfriend due to substance abuse. Her aim is to capture their shared memories through this stunningly poignant release. Soft feathery vocals float atop luminous indie-pop beats concocting a delicate sound that dances in our minds. The singer reveals, “I wrote ‘Northern Lights’ about someone I loved and lost to opioid addiction. I wanted to eternalize the memories we shared before they became distant or distorted, as they do when you retell or revisit them. After they passed, they appeared regularly in my dreams. Waking up I would relive the loss and beg for an alternate reality.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Twin Shadow Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Get Closer”

Twin Shadow (aka George Lewis Jr.) has announced a new self-titled album and shared a new song from it, “Get Closer.” Twin Shadow is due out July 9 via Lewis’ own Cheree Cheree label. Listen to “Get Closer” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. A press release...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Logic and Madlib Share New Song “Raddest Dad”: Listen

Logic and Madlib have shared another new single as MadGic, a project they launched with the song “Mars Only pt. 3” in April. Their new track is titled “Raddest Dad.” Check it out below. The duo hinted at more material together on “Mars Only pt. 3,” which has the line...
Musichypefresh.co

HRT SZN Drops New Video & Debut EP, ‘Some Songs’

Today, new Canadian recording artist HRT SZN makes a formal introduction with the release of his debut EP titled Some Songs. HRT SZN is an unfamiliar artist to most but the debut will make him a household name in no time. For the project’s lead single, the new star takes us into his mind in the new visual for the song “Bloody Nose.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Mustafa Perform “What About Heaven” on Fallon

Toronto poet and songwriter Mustafa appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (May 27), performing “What About Heaven” from his recently released debut When Smoke Rises. The intimate performance marked his television debut. Check it out below. Ahead of the release of When Smoke Rises, Mustafa shared...
Musicdjmag.com

VTSS & LSDXOXO share video for ‘Goin Nuts’: Watch

VTSS and LSDXOXO have shared a video for their recent single, 'Goin Nuts'. Check it out below. The debut collaborative track from the duo was originally released in February. The new, accompanying short film has been directed by Soul Suleiman and Leanne Mark (co-founders of agency MOTHER), and is intended to show the "perspective of a voyeur or someone watching from the edges of the crowd, offering and intimate peak inside a queer and often unnoticed POC community within Berlin".
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Acid House Kings Share First New Song in a Decade – “A Little Dancing”

Swedish indie-pop trio Acid House Kings have returned after a decade long hiatus with a new song “A Little Dancing,” a delightful little number. The band have been mainly dormant since the release of 2011’s Music Sounds Better With You, but the new single is out now via Labrador and more new music (perhaps a new album) is promised soon. Listen to “A Little Dancing” below.
MusicNME

Pet Shop Boys share orchestral new song ‘Cricket wife’

Pet Shop Boys have shared a new, 10-minute long single called ‘Cricket wife’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now. The track follows the duo’s 2020 album ‘Hotspot’ and was released yesterday (May 21), alongside the arrival of their ‘My Beautiful Launderette’ EP to streaming services fro the first time.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

When Smoke Rises

When Smoke Rises is Mustafa Ahmed’s first full-length album as a solo artist, but it’s just the latest volume in his growing library of dispatches from Toronto's Regent Park neighborhood. Ahmed, a founding member of rap collective Halal Gang, used to be known as Mustafa the Poet, having gained recognition for his earnest spoken-word verse at just 12 years old. These days, he is tight with Drake and FKA twigs; he’s narrated a Valentino ad and written songs for Usher and Camila Cabello. But the topics that marked his poetry as a young teen—violence, death, grief—have remained constant in his artistic output, and they stay central on When Smoke Rises, named in honor of Smoke Dawg, a fellow Halal Gang member who was murdered in 2018.
Video GamesMetalSucks

Twelve Foot Ninja Release New Song and Video Game

Twelve Foot Ninja guitarist Steve “Stevic” MacKay has unveiled Brusnik’s Long Way Home, a video game he’s been working on for the past year. Those who finish the game, a side-scroller that takes humorous shots at “woke” culture, are rewarded with a brand new song from the band called “Long Way Home.” Naturally that clip is also available on YouTube along with a video that features visual elements from the game.