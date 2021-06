The order confirms the fifth collaboration between Vestas (previously through MHI Vestas Offshore Wind) and Parkwind on offshore wind projects, and the first outside Belgium. The V174-9.5 MW turbines will be installed using a new floating installation method, instead of the typical method using a jack-up vessel. In collaboration with Parkwind and the vessel operator, Heerema Marine Contractors, a dual crane vessel will be used which enables the floating installation method, involving dynamic lifting and installation of all turbine components. This innovative installation method prevents challenges with seabed and soil conditions by avoiding contact with the seabed altogether and therefore reduces project risk by allowing faster installation time, contributing to reducing the levelised cost of energy for the project.